Pulpit politics and the debasing of the Church

ODM leader Raila Odinga and other politicians meet ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and other religious leaders on September 12, 2021, during the consecration ceremony of Rev Rose Okeno, the new bishop of the diocese.

Photo credit: Emmanuel Watson | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

Whenever I tune in to Sunday evening TV news, chances are there will be a blaring story headlined from a church. Usually it's not about an uplifting sermon, or acts of charity and faith. Expect a politician politicking from the pulpit and attacking his rivals with angry words.

