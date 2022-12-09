Pull your son or daughter off the TV screen this vacation

Rationing the TV is a thorn in every parent’s skin. Often, the move to regulate it becomes a live wire and touching it results in sullen faces, frowns and even tantrums carefully choreographed to cower the parent.

Indeed, one of the key reasons why parents have often preferred boarding schools for their children is to pull them off the screen.

Certainly, the holiday is here and parents need to not only wean their children off the screens but also develop a sense of discipline and responsibility.

Discipline is often personified in a dos-and-don’ts list that parents so often recite to their children. One key item on this list is less TV, less smartphone and more study.

Firstly, parents need to make deliberate effort to understand what school work entails. Carrying a book to a neighbour’s house to study mathematics with their son, or sitting in the study room with earphones and an open textbook on the table does not mean that your son or daughter is studying. They could either be chatting or listening to hard rock.

Secondly, whether working or not, parents need to deliberately cultivate a study culture in their school-going children. Switching off the TV at a time when their favorite soap is ongoing or skipping an EPL or World Cup match to discuss studies with their teenage children is a silent message that there is more to life than just entertainment.

Thirdly, parents should consider buying their children motivational literature and finding time to discuss the content with them.

Fourthly, appreciate that there is more to life than just studies. It would be unfortunate to have our children do well in class but fail in social matters.

Do not leave the house help to handle all the chores while your teenage son or daughter is lying on the sofa watching their favorite soap or scrolling their smartphones. Assign them duties around the house.

Lastly, some family time with your teenage children will help you know their passions in life. Are there skills they are keen to hone? Do they love painting or gardening? Support them by buying them what they need and giving them innovating ideas on how they can grow their passion.