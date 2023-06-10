Promote meritocracy, curb graft and you’ll approach where Singapore is

Singapore has been called the 20th century’s most successful development story. Many Third World countries have tried to emulate her, without success. The late economist and Nobel Prize winner Milton Friedman described Singapore as an example of “how to do development right”.

Kenyan politicians have perennially wondered how at Independence in 1963 (Singapore’s was in 1965) we were more or less on the same lowly rung of underdevelopment. Today, Singapore’s GDP per capita is $84,500 while we are stuck at a measly $2,277. Singapore is one of the richest places on earth. So, how did it outpace us so spectacularly?

The Singapore success story has been told, retold, studied, and written about — ad infinitum. The formula is pretty straightforward. Pro-business, unfettered access to international capital and investment, low tariffs and few non-tariff barriers and a free market. Above all, low taxes so as to stimulate output.

The reward has been high growth rates, high standards of living and other socio-economic indicators that reflect affluence. The population is well-educated and the labour pool is highly skilled. Cohesion and stability are greatly prized. Underpinning all that are attributes that uniquely define Singaporean society. A few takeaways:

●Public housing: Home ownership in Singapore stands at 90 per cent, the highest in the world. This is how they did it: Public housing is built and managed by the government through a State-run Housing Development Board (HBD). The value of the home depends on the utility value of the property — size, type, and location. Housing blocks are integrated with public amenities like clinics, transport points and recreation parks. Financing is availed by HBD through flexible loans (property buyers are free to fund their purchases from their own private sources). For low-income buyers, HBD provides direct grants or concessionary loans. Resales are now allowed, a process greatly aided by HBD’s periodic upgrades of houses, which ensures their market value doesn’t depreciate with age. As of today, 80 per cent of Singaporeans live in HBD-built houses, and the remainder in private-sector housing. Notice an important distinction with Singapore’s public housing financing model. It’s not done through mandatory salary cuts disguised as housing investments but in reality, hide other intentions. True, great importance is attached to homeownership by the Singapore government, but nobody is under any compulsion to become a homeowner. You can choose to rent. HBD will subsidise your rent payments if you are in the low-income bracket. However, the government offers very attractive incentives to maintain high homeownership levels. Not disincentives like coerced levies.

●Debt: Ironically, Singapore is heavily indebted. In 2022, the national debt stood at US$805 billion, an all-time high. Debt-to-GDP ratio was 167.8 per cent. Kenya’s is around 67.3 per cent. But here is the twist: By law, Singapore takes in debt ONLY for investment, not what in Kenya we call recurrent spending. Income from investments services the debt without stress. Singapore spends money extremely prudently. The government is kept small, efficient and honest. Wastage is minimal. Indeed the country has consistently maintained a Triple A credit rating internationally.

Self-perpetuating elite

●Meritocracy: Everything in Singapore, from employment to college placements, must follow this rule. That's inviolable. However, there's concern that meritocracy for its own sake is undermining egalitarianism by creating a self-perpetuating elite. Singapore comprises three main races - Chinese (majority), Malays and Indians who Government has worked mightily to integrate. In Kenya, crude tribalism reigns.

●Incorruptibility: This is undoubtedly the linchpin of Singapore's economic success and the reason she enjoys the trust of foreign investors. The government places a high premium on transparency. Corruption is simply not tolerated in the country. At all. The government does everything by the book. Any official caught up in graft will spend years in jail. Zero tolerance for corruption has become ingrained into Singapore's way of life. How would Kenya measure up on this score?

●Leadership: This is the most globally acclaimed aspect of Singapore. The country's founding leader, Lee Kuan Yew, was among the most consequential and visionary statesmen of the 20th century. He turned a poor island state with no natural resources into one of the most prosperous countries in the world, and a role model for other governments in Asia and beyond. He got things done. Under his leadership, Singapore transformed into a world-class manufacturing and financial hub. How did he do it? What was his secret to success? From where he stood, foreign capital was absolutely essential in catalysing his development goals. So he created the necessary ecosystem for it. Huge countries like Communist China could afford to be isolationist at the time. For tiny Singapore, that would have been suicidal. His idea of free enterprise was where the government set priorities and channelled resources to the sectors which would modernise and industrialise Singapore faster. He believed government, employers and trade unions must work together, not at cross-purposes. That way rapid economic growth was assured. When he set his targets, he never looked back. Luckily for Singapore, he ensured those who came after him were capable men who would follow in his footsteps: his successor Goh Chok Tong, and the current prime minister Lee Hsien Loong (incidentally Lee’s son). What Singaporean leaders promise, they deliver. They have no time for empty words.

●Culture: Ingrained in Singaporean society are the so-called “Confucian values” Lee Kuan Yew preached. It is something Singapore has in common with the other Asian “tigers” that rapidly developed as she did. That intangible Confucian ethos is defined as respect for authority, tradition and discipline. Unlike the freewheeling capitalism of the West, of Singapore is orderly and carefully managed for specific results. There’s surely something to all this because imitators who unsuccessfully try to copy-paste the economic model of the “tigers” miss the socio-cultural bit.