Progress in PPP sector laudable

Langata road construction

The ongoing construction of a fly-over at T-Mall junction on Langata road on April 1, 2021. The project is conceptualized under the Public-Private Partnership between the Government of Kenya and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

What you need to know:

  • The number of PPP projects that have achieved financial closure has increased significantly.
  • Negotiated well, the road annuity programme is a win-win deal for the investor and the taxpayer.

Significant developments have happened in the public-private partnerships (PPP) space. You don’t hear about them since we have an obsession with the political theatre.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: Progress in PPP sector laudable

  2. Abigail Arunga: What's in a street name? Just ask Atwoli

  3. Macharia Gaitho: Cancel fake lists, charge parties

  4. Kaltum Guyo: Defuse bad blood between Executive, Judiciary

  5. Dorothy Kweyu: Jingoism is bad for nationalism and cohesion

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.