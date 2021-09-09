Professional bodies must protect PWDs

Persons with disabilities

People living with disabilities during a past press briefing at Serena Hotel in Nairobi. It is disheartening that professional bodies do not embody PWDs wholesomely.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
nancy

By  Dennis Oketch Nancy Marangu  &  Patience Barasa

Professional bodies bring together experts to create networks and promote peer-to-peer learning. Despite most existing associations having independent operational constitutions, none has made provisions for the dynamic needs of persons with disabilities (PWDs). This leaves the question begging on who is responsible for the career development of PWDs, especially through coaching and mentorship.

