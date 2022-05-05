Prof Makau Mutua is just what we need
What you need to know:
- Do we have a shortage of writers who can monitor common errors committed by journalists?
- “The Watchman” column on the Daily Nation deserves to be given more space.
I ‘m surprised by John Mukiri who said in his article “Political mouthpiece for Raila (Daily Nation April 22), that if the Nation continues publishing Prof Makau Mutua’s column, readers may stop reading the paper. Mutua has every right as a columnist to question the suitability of Deputy President William Ruto for higher office. In my view, your paper has kept a balance on this debate, as it should be, and I think many readers have benefited from the insights of your columnists. Writers like Kennedy Chesoli and Eric Ng’eno have been on the side of the DP while Prof Karuti Kanyinga, Gitau Warigi and Prof Makau Mutua are not convinced about the DPs suitability. If Mukiri finds some of the articles unpalatable, he can use the readers column to give his counter arguments instead of advocating censorship.
– Josphat Muindi
***
Lesson in ‘Today in History’
Journalists who are 40 years and under should read and digest the “Today in History” instalment of April 21. It shows how far we have come. Before the Financial Review was banned, the Economic Review was also banned and the Nation was barred from covering Parliament. Tumetoka mbali (We’ve come a long way).
– Githaiga Kairu
***
Bring back ‘Mark My Words’
Saturday used to be an enjoyable day reading columnist Philip Ochieng’s “Mark My Word”, which no English language enthusiast could avoid reading. Do we have a shortage of writers who can monitor common errors committed by journalists? We need another fifth columnist.
– Richard Mwaura
***
Give ‘The Watchman’ more space
“The Watchman” column should be given more space. It’s difficult to compress readers’ views into a few words. Clearly, an expanded column is merited. The readers’ forum must be prioritised.
– Alnashir D Walji