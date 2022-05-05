Prof Makau Mutua is just what we need

I ‘m surprised by John Mukiri who said in his article “Political mouthpiece for Raila (Daily Nation April 22), that if the Nation continues publishing Prof Makau Mutua’s column, readers may stop reading the paper. Mutua has every right as a columnist to question the suitability of Deputy President William Ruto for higher office. In my view, your paper has kept a balance on this debate, as it should be, and I think many readers have benefited from the insights of your columnists. Writers like Kennedy Chesoli and Eric Ng’eno have been on the side of the DP while Prof Karuti Kanyinga, Gitau Warigi and Prof Makau Mutua are not convinced about the DPs suitability. If Mukiri finds some of the articles unpalatable, he can use the readers column to give his counter arguments instead of advocating censorship.