Problem of asylum seekers defies solution... Why do they do it?

And still, they come, from Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Syria and sundry countries of Africa, in particular, Eritrea and Sudan… in small boats and big ones, metal, canvas and rubber, described by one rescue worker as “coffins in water…”

From France across the English Channel, the busiest seaway in the world, to Britain, and from North Africa across the Central Mediterranean to continental Europe – Italy, Sicily, Greece…

And still, they die… six people just a week ago off the coast of France, with numbers much higher on the Med-to-Italy route – 1,800 so far this year compared to 1,400 in the whole of 2022.

Why do they do it? Asylum seekers say they are fleeing war or religious repression or economic deprivation in their home countries.

Germany is the preferred destination, followed by France, Spain and Austria, but those from countries with one-time British links often head for London because they can speak English.

Government efforts to cope with the immigrant problem have not been notably successful. A plan to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda to have their residence claims decided is currently mired in the courts, while a new plan to accommodate incomers broke down in farce.

Seeking to move claimants from hotel s, where they stay while their cases are being examined, and thus cut costs, the authorities moved 39 people onto a huge barge in Dorset.

However, the migrants were all moved out again after traces of Legionnaires disease, a type of pneumonia, were found in the on-board water system.

Migrants started flooding to Britain in 2018, and since then 100,715 have made the crossing. The 100,000 mark was reached last week when 755 people crossed the Channel in 14 boats in one day, the highest daily number so far this year.

That was the day that the latest six people drowned, although British and French lifeboats managed to save 59 others.

Crewmen said survivors were trying to bail water from their craft with their shoes.

Footnote: Research on the migrant situation produced only one reference to Kenya. Earlier this month, 41 people died when a huge wave capsized a migrant boat off the Tunisian coast. According to the BBC, one of only four survivors said he was from Kenya and had undertaken the voyage because “he dreamed of a better life in Europe.” The report did not name the man or give his Kenya address.





* * *

Last weekend, August 12/13, were red letter days in the diaries of many Britons, marking the start of the 2023/2024 football season.

The occasion was heightened by the sale of the country’s top goal-scorer to a German club for £80 million, while another player went for a record £115 million.

For the vast majority, supporters’ interest lay in the fate of their local team, for whom such sums are fantasy. No matter how badly their team may have played last season, optimism ordains that things will be different this time and goals are trophies will come in abundance.

But can this loyalty run too deep? Are some supporters going too far?

It’s known as “tragedy chanting,” that is attempting to provoke opposition teams by chanting about tragic events in their history.

These include references to the 97 Liverpool supporters who died in a crush at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Stadium in 1989, the 1958 Munich air disaster involving Manchester United’s first team, and the stabbing of two Leeds United fans in Istanbul in 2000.

The Football Association has announced that anyone who commits “this vile form of abuse” may be arrested and banned from stadiums. The Crown Prosecution Service said additional restrictions could include travel bans and being barred from pubs during games.

Said Manchester United fan Zoe Hodges, “Football is a very emotional game, but there is a line that should not be crossed.”

* * *

Vodafone has been doing some research about that little piece of electronic equipment that seems to rule our lives these days – the mobile phone.

A poll of 2,000 British adults indicated that the average phone will travel 8,313 miles during its lifetime, accompany its owner to 225 dinners, share their beds 331 times and accompany them on 211 trips to the bathroom.

The typical British adult will also own up to 18 phones across their lifetime.

* * *

Thoughts on those inevitable domestic spats:

My wife and I always compromise. I admit I’m wrong and she agrees with me.

When your spouse gets a little upset, just remember a simple “Calm down,” in a soothing voice is all it takes to get them a lot more upset.

Man: I haven’t spoken to my wife in 18 months. Friend: Why not? Man: I don’t like to interrupt her.