Probe extrajudicial killing claims

The alleged kidnapping by the since-disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) of two Indians and their Kenyan driver, whose bodies were found dumped in a forest, has been followed by the fastest police investigation on extrajudicial killings in Kenya’s history.

Prior to the case, many other Kenyans had been found to have suffered the same fate and their bodies were retrieved in Rivers Yala and Tana and in the Savannah plains.

According to the statistics from human rights organisations, the number of bodies retrieved from these places count to 600 so far and is expected to be higher.

The fingers have pointed at the unit then within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a formation of the National Police Service. Despite concerns from the public over the past decade that the kidnappings and murders were thought to be the work of the police, the state, and in particular the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), denied their involvement.

It has taken the threats of voters to the UDA party and the involvement of the new government for the truth to come out. Had there been no change of government, Kenya may never have been able to confirm the existence of SSU and its killing mission or the state’s involvement in it.

Despite the denial by Ipoa, at one of the press conferences, of the fact that extrajudicial killing is the work of the state, the latest development confirms otherwise.

The state, via its agent the police, has been responsible for the hundreds of Kenyans summarily executed, it has since emerged.

Extrajudicial killing is “the deliberate killing of a person without the lawful authority granted by judicial proceedings”. A number of victims in Kenya in the recent past were killed under the guise of anti-terrorism measures without due process.

The security forces initially used unsubstantiated claims of terrorism and dragged people, mostly men, out of their homes and killed them in cold blood.

Soon this policy got out of hand as many more men fell afoul of the scheme, where due process of the law was suspended and one unit within the police took it upon itself to kidnap, main, torture, kill and dump bodies in rivers and forests.

As the demography of those killed and dumped emerged, it was clear that terrorism was just a smokescreen for extrajudicial killings. Kenyans of all walks of life, from Mombasa to Moyale and in between, suffered similar fates regardless of creed, race or religion.

Waited for years

The motive for extrajudicial killings is still unclear. What is clear is the damage it has caused society and the country’s image abroad. Many families await their loved ones, allegedly kidnapped by police in white cars, to come through the door.

Many have waited for years. Mothers go to the grave without knowing what happened to their sons. Despite campaigns by civil society groups and the concerned families, the previous regime never showed a willingness to address extrajudicial killings.

The Ruto administration has now taken off the lid on extrajudicial murders. Even then, it was not with the intention of addressing the issue in relation to its impact on the families concerned and the country’s interest but to pursue the murder of the two Indian IT experts—a team that was deemed crucial in UDA’s quest to power—who were disappeared during the electioneering period. It never had to be this way. But it is still a positive move as the killings have left a dark stain on Kenya.

The next step is important is the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission to bring closure to families who lost their loved ones through extrajudicial killings and to heal the country. It is also an important step in restoring confidence in the police, improving its image and harmonising police-civilian relations.

Selective pursuit of justice on extrajudicial killings will not address this deep-seated problem. Neither would punish junior officers who were just following orders. Command responsibility dictates that the higher echelon within the security docket—starting with the President, Interior Cabinet secretary and senior security officials—should be held accountable.

The murders occurred under their watch and blaming and punishing only the junior police officers will not address the problem. Accountability and remorse must start from the top if the country is to heal from extrajudicial killings.

Challenges of insecurity that emanated from extrajudicial killings have led to foreign missions in the country issuing travel advisories to their citizens with specific instructions to be wary of kidnappings. As one of the top tourist destinations, such a move can have a long-lasting negative impact on the crucial industry.

The conversation around extrajudicial killings has started and it’s important to keep it going within an honest, transparent environment and with the intent to rid the country of the vice.

State officials are not paid to deny the pain they cause their compatriots. Hence, we must draw a line in the sand on extrajudicial killings and bring to an end the needless police killings.