Prioritise Kenya’s digital transformation agenda

During the 2013 presidential campaign, the current president and his running mate promised every Class One child a laptop.

The two toured the country, wooing voters with their promises of transforming Kenya from an "analogue to a digital" country.

Today, a few digital milestones have been achieved, but many remain unfulfilled.

Moreover, none of the current leading presidential contenders is paying serious attention to how they plan to leverage the power of technology to uplift the country from the economic abyss.

Silicon Valley

Time and again, Kenya has been touted as a possible local Silicon Valley.

The temperate climate, the talented youth, the innovative mindset, and the comparatively good education, all work in Kenya’s favour.

We live in a global village, and we can't ignore what's happening elsewhere.

Our country is affected by what happens in other parts of the world. We should keep an eye on where developed countries are headed with technology and learn some lessons.

For example, these countries are modernising their auto-manufacturing plants for the mass production of electric cars.

They plan to wean themselves from fossil fuels. Those same countries are gearing up for driverless cars because they are qualitatively safer than human-driven vehicles and will significantly disrupt the transport industry.

Western countries are providing incentives to their young people to learn the best digital skills in the industry.

Most students in those countries carry a laptop to school rather than a book bag, starting in Class One.

Their schools are internet-powered and teachers have portals on which they prepare teaching content and interact with students.

Students learn how to research and sieve information from the vast internet reading resources as a part of their daily classwork. They submit their homework digitally to a class portal for the teachers to review.

In contrast, most of our students do not have access to digital technology. Even basics like electricity is a daily headache, even in well-resourced cities.

Digital skills

Since many jobs and services are moving online, how can we expect our youth to compete if they lack critical digital skills?

How will our children sell their skills, services and products online if they cannot speak the digital language well?

Leading politicians are circling the country with messages of "bottom-up economic model", "social welfare protection" and "legalisation of marijuana" as their top-most plans should they occupy the highest political office in August.

True transformation

In the end, Kenyans will decide which of these resonates most with them.

But the true transformation of this country depends heavily on the availability of affordable and sustainable digital infrastructure, allied services, and skills.

We must equip our population, especially children, with 21st-century digital skills. By doing so, our people will have a huge global market for their goods, skills and services.

Kenya's new leader in August should put digital transformation front and centre.