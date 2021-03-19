President’s body, as a body of State, is everybody’s business

"Uzowulu’s body, I salute you.” That is how the egwugwu greeted those who appeared before them, in this case, the said Uzowulu. The egwugwu were masquerades; men wearing frightful gigantic masks to represent ancestral spirits come to adjudicate issues among contending mortals.

The masquerades were an innovation employed to embody a judicial institution through which Chinua Achebe expanded the notion of “person” to include the disembodied (spirits) in his famous book, Things Fall Apart.

The possession of a body, ordinarily understood as life or living, is a most fascinating phenomenon. Not long ago, people in the throes of excruciating affliction, would exclaim: “This body is no longer mine,” which was invariably understood to be an ominous self-assessment of personal wellness.

Our cultures always perceived us as bodies in what Milan Kundera would call “perpetual return”. Thus, across generations, we could manifest in various bodily iterations. For instance, I am only a generational incarnation of one Cheluget arap Koros, of the Nyongi age set. By this logic, I shed a superannuated body in 1976 and promptly acquired a fresh one in a new cycle of life. Charming idea of perpetual life!

But the modern state has little patience for such arcane notions, which would certainly confound the civil registration system.

Viable personhood without a body is important for two reasons. First, it enables society to create large, complex, stable, sustainable institutions that can conduct human affairs, yet are illimitable in time and space.

Multinational corporations, states, NGOs and so forth are persons that can own property, employ and fire workers, sue and defend suits, yet do not in fact enjoy actual bodily existence. As “intersubjective persons,” they are liberated from our mortal constraints in that they can exist in perpetuity and be in several places at the same time.

Human bodies

Thus, a social media conglomerate can be enabling an insurrection in one part of the world, and facilitating efficient coordination of rescue efforts during a typhoon in another. You and I can only dream of that.

The second reason relates to the materiality of bodies; bodies matter.

Although automation and artificial intelligence are doing their best to eat human breakfast, they are, in fact, only replicating bodily functions in more efficient ways for purposes of replacing labour to create Paul Mason’s post-capitalist utopia.

But our society is organised by and for bodies. Achebe’s ancestral spirits demand bodily expression, just like corporations and other legal entities. Democracy and government are affairs accomplished through, by and for the sake of organised bodies. For ease in resolving collective action problems, human bodies subordinate themselves to legal entities known as states, which aggregate their preferences through a process called democracy, and tend to their welfare by means of governments.

The modern state – the leviathan — is a monument to our unavoidable need for ability to manage a stupendous array of activities over a vast terrain for the benefit of innumerable human bodies.

According to the constitution, the state is the collectivity of institutions, offices and other entities necessary to govern Kenya. All of these offices are inert until necessary bodies are designated and installed therein. These bodies’ intentional motion animate the offices.

Different institutions apply different parameters in selecting the bodies needed to execute various offices. This designated bodies must therefore be sound according to the criteria indicated for the function.

Disappear without trace

Some state offices call for bodies to be chosen, or elected, by other bodies. Consequently, there are bodies that subsist in the dedicated pursuit of election to state office. They are known as politicians. The most consequential state office is occupied by a politician sometimes referred to as a president.

In our system, the presidential body is appointed by all other bodies in the republic to give effect to several offices: head of state, head of government, chairman of the defence council, commander-in-chief, and chief executive of the Republic. Without this body, therefore, all those monumental functions are rendered inert, illegitimate or dysfunctional, possibly endangering millions of other bodies.

The body of an office-holder is therefore an essential feature of the office. The body of a president is the definitive evidence and necessary condition of the due constitution of a state and government. It is a body of state. The state of that body, ipso facto, is of foremost public interest.

Our system prioritises this body’s comfort and security. We must therefore have constant news not only of the whereabouts, but also of its general condition.

For these reasons, and contrary to the assertions of the Tanzanian premier Kassim Majaliwa, the president of a country has no right to disappear without a trace. Moreover, the public concern about the location and health of our top leaders is perfectly legitimate. To the extent that it is the body of state, a president’s body is everybody’s business.

Any suggestion that a body is not necessary would lead to absurdity, for what would stop us from appointing ancestral spirits or corporations to run our countries.

And if, as Ndugu Majaliwa pointed out, a president can work hard unseen from places unknown, how would we know that the office is duly constituted and not run by egwugwu?