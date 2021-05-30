Prayers on a mountain of impunity

National prayer breakfast

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and Deputy President William Ruto during the 18th Annual National Prayer Breakfast.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

Let us rest God for now until we put our country in order. The annual prayer breakfast that the government holds rings hollow amidst runaway corruption and breakdown in social order. Clearly, our prayers are bouncing back given the negative reports on governance that are not going away.

