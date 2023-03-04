Power play in gay relationships debate

The Supreme Court of Kenya recently rendered a controversial judgment whose net effect is to create a window for the legitimisation of same-sex relationships. This article attempts to tackle the various issues surrounding the debate.

The first issue is whether same-sex orientation is natural (inborn ) or environmental or socialised. Positive attitudes towards same-sex relationships are associated with the belief that it is natural, whereas negative attitudes are associated with the view that it is a personal choice.

Some studies have leaned towards the argument that same-sex relations are natural (Brown WM, Fin CJ, Cooke BM, Breedlove SM. ‘Differences in finger length ratios between self-identified “butch” and “femme” lesbians’.

Archives of Sexual Behavior. 2002;31:123–127). However, this research has been criticised due to ‘sampling bias, reliability of measures, generalisability, representativeness, controls, operationalisation of variables and lack of replication’ (Banks A, Gartrell NK. ‘Hormones and sexual orientation: A questionable link’. Journal of Homosexuality: Special Issue: Sex, Cells, and Same-Sex Desire: The Biology of Sexual Preference. 1995;28:169–182).

Conflicting standpoints

Due to a multitude of scientific publications that give conflicting standpoints on this issue, it is far much safer to hold that gay relationships are based on personal choices rather than nature because of one key point; no gay gene has ever been discovered (Nuffield Council on Bioethics [June 24, 2004]. ‘Genetics and human behaviour: The ethical context’. 2001.

It can be argued that the above-published studies are ‘old’, hence their persuasive value is low.

A new study by Ganna and others titled ‘Large Scale GWAS reveals insights into the genetic architecture of same-sex relationships’ (Science. Aug 30, 2019. Vol 365, Issue 6,456) suggests that indeed no single gene or handful of genes make a person prone to same-sex behaviour. The analysis, which examined the genomes of nearly half-a-million men and women, found that there are no specific genetic predictors.

If indeed this is the case, that homosexuality is not inborn, then society might be entitled to control the behaviour through legislation for any public good.

But rarely have courts rendered judgments on the gay debate on this basis. The main debate in democracies on these matters, which forms our second issue, is whether states have any right to control behaviour between consenting adults done in private spaces.

This is the argument for victimless crimes. Two points rebut this argument. First, it is not true gay that relationships are “innocent and victimless”.

Science has affirmed that persons who engage in same-sex relationships have a lower life expectancy, higher divorce rates and a predisposition to drug use.

Therefore, these relationships could be a form of self-harm.

Second, why grant gay rights preferential treatment when the penal code has several other victimless crimes that impede personal choice and autonomy? They include consensual incest and suicide.

Finally, if indeed gay relationships are so private, then evidence law is a sufficient cover because neither of the consenting adults in a gay act will lodge a police complaint unless the legalisation effort is a decoy for expansion and recruitment beyond a closet.

Third, an issue has been raised concerning the place of courts in rendering clearly “counter-majoritarian” judgments, where the majority of Kenyans remain opposed to gay relationships.

Democracy dictates that the public should have a say on controversial subjects. Developed democracies invoke referenda to settle such matters. It can be argued that minority rights cannot be upheld in a democracy against the majority.

That is not necessarily true, noting that several democracies have endorsed minority rights through a referendum — as happened in Australia and Ireland when such matters were put to the vote.

Notwithstanding the above, those that hold Conservative views must take a practical appreciation that good points do not necessarily win arguments or battles. Blacks had morality on their side when they opposed colonialism but they lost.

Those that are powerful have a tendency to impose values on the powerless, regardless of the merits of their argument.

Anti-gay lobby

Only by being powerful can the anti-gay lobby win.

An example of how power works is the current Ukraine war. When Iraq invaded Kuwait, it was bombed by Nato and its leader was toppled. When Russia invaded Ukraine, it was not bombed because it wields nuclear power.

And there are three forms of power, according to Joseph Nye. There is hard power, where one uses military and economic power to influence. Then there is soft power, where one co-opts and smart power, which is a combination of the two.

The pro-gay lobby has an array of facets, including hard power (western sanctions against conservative voices). It has soft power (capturing the intelligentsia in universities to convince and also the streaming and movie-industry strategies to make gay relationships seem cool).

Those that oppose same-sex relationships have to match up if they wish to win. They need to assemble their power tools to competently tackle their liberal counterparts on the other side.