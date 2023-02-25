Post-truth politics is a threat to Kenya’s democracy: Part V

In the 21st century, Kenya is exiting the golden age where facts, truth and rationality framed politics. It is entering an age of decay where lies and disinformation are normalised.

The ensuing post-truth politics — dominated by lies, fake news and disinformation —defined the hustler-dynasty struggle before the August 2022 elections. It is shaping the second round of their battle for the soul of Kenya after the elections. This fifth, and final, part of the ‘post-truth politics as a threat to democracy’ series addresses the burning question of why post-truth politics has gained roots in Kenyan politics — and what needs to be done?

Four strategies can secure the future of democracy in the post-truth age.

Most urgent is the need to make political knowledge available to the people to counter post-truth populism.

Kenya’s 2010 Constitution valorizes ‘the people’ as ‘the “sovereign power’ in the land. But the growing ignorance and irrationality of ‘the people’ is allowing post-truth politics to thrive. In his book, Democracy and Political Ignorance (2013), the legal scholar, Ilya Somin, argues that a people who are ignorant and irrational about politics are a danger to democracy.

Real threat

Lamentably, the real threat to Kenya’s democracy is what the Greeks eruditely called ‘idiots’ and ‘tribesmen’. In Kenya, ‘the people’ fall into the three sets of people that the Ancient Greeks famously identified as ‘idiots’, ‘tribesmen’, and ‘citizens’.

In the Greek sense, ‘idiots’ are not your typical stupid or foolish people but people of sound minds who just don’t give a hoot about the nation or anything. In power, idiots abuse and misuse their offices to feather their own nests.

They don’t respect the law and or care about the welfare of the people. By the same token, “tribesmen” are not necessarily people belonging to a certain tribe but people who simply view everything through the lenses of their parochial interests and affiliations — family, clan, tribe or religion. The ‘citizen’ is the hero of the Greeks. While keeping on the straight and narrow path of honesty, law and morality, the citizen uses power to benefit all the people and not to steal or oppress.

Terrifying dominance

Studies have shown that only 10 per cent of Africans are ‘citizens’. More than 90 per cent are idiots and tribesmen. In the light of this, the trouble with Kenya is the terrifying dominance of ‘idiots’ and ‘tribesmen’ who have created a fertile ground for post-truth politics to thrive.

Kenya should invest in political party school system to reduce ignorance and irrationality about politics and hopefully turn ‘idiots’ and ‘tribesmen’ into citizens.

After the people, the second strategy is the use of political knowledge to debunk the post-truth myth that pouring into the streets to remove President Ruto’s administration from power through popular insurrection will prevent him from “killing democracy” and “re-establishing a dictatorship”. The idea that Ruto will return Kenya to dictatorship is not new. It was a central plank of Azimio’s campaign.

“Ruto is a dictator in the making, who can change his term limit to rule for more than 30 years,” said Mr David Murathe, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally, on April 5.

The sub-text to this thesis is ethnic: Ruto, like Moi, Kenya former strongman, is a Kalenjin!

The spectre of ‘Ruto-as-strongman’ loomed even larger after his election as president. Most troubling is a sensational article: ‘Who is William Ruto?’ published by the Economist (August 16, 2022), which concluded that although Ruto may not develop authoritarian tendencies in office, “there is much about his past that is troubling.”

Azimio wonks have whipped up the fear of Ruto taking Kenya back to Kanu dictatorship.

“We are staring at the emergency of a personalised dictatorship,” said Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, one of the Azimio’s Principals on October 22. But some Azimio stalwarts don’t think so. “We are not a dictatorial state, we are nothing near there yet,” said Francis Atwoli, Secretary-General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), on November 26.

Consensus leader

Refuting the view that he wants to be Kenya’s authoritarian leader, Ruto describes himself as a ‘consensus leader’.

“The consensus I have built to win this election should confirm to you…that I’m a consensus person,” he told Al-Jazeera. The 2010 Constitution remains a sturdy safeguard against authoritarianism.

The third strategy is to push for the creation of a robust, effective loyal opposition as a pivotal institution of democracy. Since 1997, Odinga has disputed all the five election results where he lost and called for demonstrations to force the incumbents to share power. This gambit has worked like clockwork. But 2022 is different.

Ruto has vowed not to yield to blackmail, ruling out a truce with Odinga along the lines of the 2018 handshake with former President Kenyatta after the 2017 elections. He has accused Odinga of stoking a political crisis to force his government into a power-sharing settlement to advance narrow family business interests. Decades of post-election handshakes have left the opposition as the weakest link in Kenya’s democracy.

Scanning the horizons, how the government-opposition face-off will end remains unclear. What is certain is that the country badly needs a ‘loyal opposition’. The government should fast-track the introduction of a constitutional amendment Bill to establish a strong Official Opposition.

Beyond the mere minority leadership in Parliament, the revamped opposition should be headed by the Leader of Opposition and his/her deputy, a shadow Cabinet and Secretariat to strengthen oversight, deepen good governance and consolidate democracy.

The final strategy is to consolidate the ‘post-presidency’ as a stabilising force in our fragile democracy.

The Presidential Retirements Benefits (Amendment) Act (2013) envisions former presidents to retire from partisan politics and use their stature and influence to support peace processes at the national, regional and global realms.

Accordingly, the Act requires that a retired president should not be involved in, or actively engaged in, the activities of any political party beyond six months after retirement. In this context, Ruto appointed Kenyatta as a peace envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia. An impartial Kenyatta would be an asset to the nation in resolving the stand-off between opposition and government.

Kenyatta is still the chairman of the Azimio council; he is backing Odinga’s protests. Odinga and the Azimio brigade insist Kenyatta is going nowhere. If he foreswore partisan politics, the former President would breathe new life into the ‘post-presidency’ as a stabilising force in our democracy.