Post-truth politics a threat to Kenya’s democracy: Part IV

On January 14-15, 2023, President William Ruto went on a soft power offensive to Luo Nyanza. Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga seized this as a ‘Grand Coalition’ moment. “I ask you in the spirit of brotherhood and togetherness…to seek your brother Raila and sit together,” said Siaya Governor James Orengo.

Ruto flatly rejected the overtures, trashed Odinga’s demands and ruled out the possibility of a handshake. Backed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Odinga threw down the gauntlet, launching high-octane protest rallies to delegitimise and bring down Ruto’s government through a popular insurrection.

This fourth article in the post-truth politics and democracy in Kenya takes a deep dive into President Ruto’s multipronged raid of Azimio that has turned Kenya’s opposition into the proverbial ‘Tower of Babel’ and cast a dark cloud over its future.

President Ruto rolled out a multipronged soft-power offensive to neutralise Odinga’s blitzkrieg strategy to prematurely push his government out of power.

Good offense

Guided by the proverbial phrase: “The best defense is a good offense,” Ruto moved to re-engineer Kenyan politics, de-radicalise the opposition and create a ‘loyal opposition’ through a divide-and-conquer strategy. This strategy consists of raids on Azimio and its affiliates.

The first pre-emptive raid targeted Azimio’s power in the legislature. A radicalised opposition has no qualms using its numbers to turn the House into a new frontier of post-truth warfare, to shut the government down or even impeach the President and his deputy. Ruto has successfully wooed Azimio legislators to build an unassailable cross-party super-majority support in Parliament.

The strategy began immediately after Ruto won last year’s polls.

On August 18, 2022, he won over the Azimio-affiliated United Democratic Movement (UDM)—including two governors, seven MPs, and at least 35 ward representatives in Northern Kenya—to decamp to Kenya Kwanza Alliance. This bolstered his support in the Senate, National Assembly and the Council of Governors.

Super-proxy

Jubilee Party has been the theatre of the second round of the hustler-versus-dynasty face-off between Kenyatta and Ruto, with Odinga as a hired heavy-gun or super-proxy.

Since January 23, Jubilee Party has emerged as the driving force behind the Odinga-led anti-Ruto protests. As such, Ruto’s raid has targeted what remained of the party after last year’s elections. The aim is to deny the Odinga-Kenyatta détente any toehold in Mount Kenya politics.

It is in this context that in early February, the President met a small group of Jubilee legislators led by the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Kanini Kega and Nominated MP Sabina Chege. Subsequently, the President hosted 30 Jubilee MPs at State House.

These consultations culminated in the watershed Jubilee National Executive Committee meeting in Nakuru on February 10. Out went Kenyatta’s loyalists, including party vice-chairman David Murathe, the secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni and National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi. In came a pro-Ruto team, including Kega as secretary-general, Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai as treasurer and Eldas MP Adan Keynan as vice-chairman.

This was followed by massive defections of Kenyatta’s troops in the region to Kenya Kwanza. Former Jubilee MPs from across the Mount Kenya region declared support for Ruto and started delinking Jubilee from Azimio and realigning it with Kenya Kwanza.

On February 13, the Registrar of Political parties declared the change in Jubilee as lawful, sealing the fate of the Kenyatta loyalists and completed the takeover of Jubilee by a pro-Ruto leadership.

Kioni dubbed this as a “coup instigated by the system”. He was right, but it was more than a coup. The wresting of the party from the grip of the Kenyatta family and aligning it to Kenya Kwanza marked a double victory for Ruto.

Six months ago, Ruto defeated Kenyatta’s candidate, Raila Odinga, in the presidential contest.

By February 15, 2023, the President had effectively recaptured the party he co-founded. Pro-Ruto leaders are taking over the mantle of regional kingpin. This means that Jubilee’s share of government funding cannot be used to finance Odinga’s anti-Ruto rallies!

Pre-emptive raid

While realigning Jubilee to Kenya Kwanza, Dr Ruto has launched a pre-emptive raid on Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). On February 7, Ruto hosted nine ODM legislators at the State House in a meeting conceived as a follow-up from the earlier engagement with the President at Kisumu State Lodge in January. But Odinga has read the riot act against the legislators, accusing them of disloyalty and of undermining his campaign against the Ruto presidency.

Internal wrangles, sibling rivalries as well as accusations and counter-accusations of disloyalty and absence at Azimio rallies have turned ODM into a ‘Power of Babel’ and left the outfit limping. By ‘setting Rome on fire’, Ruto has forced Odinga, like Julius Caesar, to beat a hasty retreat from the national stage to his Nyanza home turf.

Odinga’s rallies are running out of steam. Ruto is going for the kill, stepping up efforts to win over ODM’s strongholds in and Nyanza, Coast and Western regions.

Even as President Ruto raided the opposition, Azimio also launched its own raid on Kenya Kwanza. On February 8, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i alleged that security officers raided his Karen home. But the claim has turned out to be a text-book case of post-truth politics.

DCI’s investigation and evidence from guards at the home of Dr Matiang’i proved a case of fake arrest. It also revealed the wrath of post-truth politics—after a night meeting of lawyers, politicians and Mr Odinga that Dr Matiang’i hosted at his home between 8pm and 9pm on February 8.

Regime of vengeance

“Our preliminary findings have uncovered evidence of a well-coordinated and deliberate attempt to spread false information and incite public fear, unfortunately spearheaded by a person of the standing of a former Interior Security Cabinet Secretary,” said the DCI boss.

Matiang’i’s ‘post-truth moment’ was a classic case of “give the dog bad name and hang it”. It was a trident attack calibrated to paint the Ruto government as a regime of vengeance, using the hard power of the police to silence its enemies and consequently taking the country back to the Moi-era authoritarianism.

Ruto has effectively deployed soft power to scuttle Azimio. What is the future of Opposition after this defeat? The fifth and final part of the ‘Post-truth Politics and Democracy’ series will seek answers to this question.