Popes should consider resigning when they get too old or sick

A week ago Pope Francis was admitted to hospital for major abdominal surgery to remove a hernia. This was the second time he was being hospitalised in the space of three months.

Francis is an old man. He's 86. In March, he was again in hospital with bronchitis, a respiratory infection. In 2021, he had an operation to remove part of his colon. He has a recurring nerve problem that causes back, hip and leg pain. These days he moves around the Vatican in a wheelchair. In his youth, an infection caused one of his lungs to be removed. As the Pope's age advances, his health problems will not go away.

Popes reign until they die. The trouble is, they tend to be already elderly by the time they are elected to office. Francis was 76. The longer they stay, the probability of senility and incapacity increases. Right now Francis is as sharp as a razor. However, he's only human. His faculties will inevitably decline. Such was sadly the case with Pope John Paul II during his waning years.

I think it's a good idea for popes to retire at an appropriate time. The Catholic Church has a provision for resignation. It's called abdication. The only condition is that the abdication be done freely and announced publicly. Francis's predecessor, the mild-mannered Benedict XVI, chose to vacate office in February 2013, aged 85. He cited the pressure of the Papal office and his own declining health as his reasons to abdicate.

It's customary for Catholic priests, bishops and cardinals to retire when they reach a certain age. Priests step down from their diocesan and administrative duties at 70, though a priest at the discretion of his bishop can continue up to 75 years of age when as per the church's Canon Law he is required to submit his resignation to the Pope.

Under the same law bishops should submit their resignation when they reach 75. Cardinals and archbishops are also expected to resign at the same age. However, cardinals continue with their membership in the College of Cardinals, which elects popes. But according to a decree from Pope Paul VI in 1970, cardinals, upon reaching 80 years can no longer vote in the college.

Upper age limit

Like with the lower Catholic clergy, there should be an upper age limit when popes should retire. It will be good for the Church. Eighty seems to me to be a reasonable age to retire. As with Pope Emeritus Benedict, a retired pope can occupy himself productively in many ways. He can write theological and philosophical books. He can counsel bishops and priests visiting Rome or wherever he chooses to retire. Certainly, he is free to celebrate Mass anywhere he wishes.

Barring depositions, forced exile and even murder, which in centuries past was not uncommon for popes, Papal abdications are rare. Prior to Pope Benedict XVI, only three other popes had abdicated. (Some records say there have been six abdications, others 10). The last well-recorded time a pope resigned was in 1415, in this case, Gregory VII. At the time of his resignation, there were three claimants to the papacy. Gregory hoped his resignation would resolve the question of papal succession. Before resigning, he formally convened a Church Council and authorised it to elect his successor.

There was another Benedict (the IX), who resigned in 1045. He was a rather scandalous pope. He was the nephew of his two predecessors and it is said he viewed the papacy as his inheritance. He actually resigned twice, once after being paid a large sum of money. Benedict had previously been deposed in 1044, before regaining the papacy the following year, but only for a few months. He was then pushed out by another Gregory (the VI).

But Gregory resigned in 1046 because the arrangement he had reached with Benedict — where money was exchanged — was deemed to be simony (the buying and selling of spiritual or church privileges). This was considered a grave sin by the Catholic Church in those days. Gregory was succeeded by Clement II, and when Clement died, the never-say-die Benedict IX was back as pope, only to resign yet again before dying in a monastery.

The other pope to resign was Celestine V in 1294, after only five months as pope. It was Celestine who first issued a decree that it was permissible for a pope to abdicate, and then did so himself. He was later held prisoner by his successor, for reasons that today remain somewhat obscure.

Today, there's an ultra-conservative wing of the church earnestly praying Francis resigns or goes away one way or another. They accuse him of flirting with heresy and doing great damage to the Catholic Church. Francis is a Jesuit. He's perhaps the most liberal pope in modern times, a position I rather like.

He wants the church to be more open to people who are divorced or who have remarried. He has suggested that women be more involved in the running of the church. He also supports the idea of not summarily ostracising homosexuals. These ideas are total anathema to the conservatives. Francis's most vociferous critic is American Cardinal Raymond Burke. Another is Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea, who has equated homosexuality and abortion to Nazism and Communism. They have written and spoken caustically about Francis. These are reactionaries. And they can't quite hide that they have issues with Islam.

Francis is a good man. He's modest and humble, eschewing the traditional pomp of the Papacy. His enemies are not outside the church. They are within. His mission is to teach his church to embrace the world, not to always oppose it.

