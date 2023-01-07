Pope Benedict and the legacy of his Catholic papacy to the world

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died. Today I will write about him for two reasons: First, I was raised as a Catholic, though I don't practise the faith anymore.

Secondly, and more importantly, he represented a profound philosophical strand in that Church.

Let's start with Pope John Paul II's pontificate because it has a direct bearing on Benedict's theology.

Benedict was a conservative. Pope John Paul put Benedict, born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany, in charge of Church policy globally. Officially he was called the Prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith, the second most important position in the Catholic Church after the Papal one.

Down to earth, he laid down the rules for everybody. The bishops who John Paul appointed were Cardinal Ratzinger's choices. He was the Church enforcer. The Western media infamously called him "God's Rottweiler". The attack dog, if I'm allowed to put it that way. Then he became Pope. The cardinals he had promoted had no choice but to elect him.

Basically, Benedict's philosophy was this: the current world is full of relativism. This and that. Do this, do that, and then explain later. Everything is explainable.

Materialism

Materialism? Let's engage. It's okay. The world is complex. Accept it as it is. Christianity is not the only solution. Blah, blah, blah. Benedict hated that. Deeply. We must go back to the basics of the Gospels, he preached. Let's not twist things to suit current trends. He was the author of an infamous 1997 papal encyclical that pronounced other faiths as "abnormal".

There was an uproar in the Protestant and Orthodox churches worldwide. Muslim congregations were also outraged. Benedict did not apologise. That might have destroyed whatever ecumenical moves the Vatican was making with the Orthodox churches and Muslims. John Paul stood with Benedict to the end.

Enter Pope Francis. For those who don't know the Argentine, he's a Jesuit. Jesuits pose as the intellects of the Catholic Church. Indeed they are. They educated me and millions of others over the ages. For the uninformed, they run some of the best schools and universities in the world.

Yes, the world. Francis's vision of the Catholic Church is radically different from Benedict's. He wants broader outreach, even to Muslims. This infuriates Catholic conservatives. They understand this to mean diluting Catholic doctrine. It's sacrilege to them. But here they are, with a Pope they can't unseat.

Media-savvy

Paradoxically, Benedict was more of an intellectual than Francis the Jesuit. But Francis is more media-savvy than Benedict was. And he understands the modern world much, much better than his predecessor ever did. There are deeper differences too.

The understanding of God, Benedict believed, had to be through the Catholic Church. Francis doesn't entirely think so, and he has implied so in a number of press interviews (it's a first for a Pope to field press interviews). He also thinks women and gays have a role in the Church. Maybe that attitude is what killed poor Benedict.

Let me tell you. You don’t become Pope if you're an ordinary Joe. The story about the Holy Spirit whistling down into the Sistine Chapel in Rome where the cardinals elect the pope is baloney. There are deep politics involved. Theological and regional. Expect Africa to demand the seat sometime in the coming decades. Problem is, Popes, sit for life. Francis is 86. His successor will most likely be younger and live for long.

Let's come to real life. The Papacy is a bit of an oddity. But the Catholic Church is a real, live entity in our lives. You experience it everywhere. It has shaped Europe and the rest of the world Europeans colonised. For ill or good. I won't discuss God. That's not my remit. I won't be like the Catholic Catholic, which pronounces God without hesitation or inhibition. Let them be.

Modernise

My only word to the Catholic Church is: to modernise. If you don't, you may not survive this century. You'll be a relic. Like you see in museums. Perhaps I'm being too presumptuous. The Vatican can look at me in the eye and say, portentously: "Who are you to tell us how to live? We have been around for two thousand years. How old is your country?"

I understood Pope Emeritus well. But I profoundly disagreed with his philosophy. That notwithstanding, I respected him. He was complicated. However, to the Catholic eye, he made sense. He had a deep and intense comprehension of Catholic theology. He taught as a professor at the university level on that subject for years before he became Pope. He was a scholar, basically.

For me, I appreciated his love for humanity, and above all his wholehearted worship of Jesus Christ. I have no doubt wherever he is now that the worship will be reciprocated.

Whether the Catholic Church survives or not — and it will — the concept of God will always exist. In all faiths and belief systems. Whatever and however that concept is conceived can either be personal or collective. History has recorded that the Catholic Church has exploited that human craving for the divine to the fullest. More successfully than other faiths.