Politics of Christmas in age of populism in the Horn of Africa

The spirit of Christmas—or should I say its smell—is in the air. Certainly, how an estimated 2.4 billion Christians, making up 31.11 per cent of the world’s eight billion people, celebrate the birth of Jesus across countries and cultures differ.

But Christmas has, by and large, been a moment of family, food and festivities.

I look back, with nostalgia, to Christmas celebrations as a child in rural Kenya where ‘Christmas’ and Chapati (the fabled flat coarse unleavened bread loved in East Africa and parts of India) referred to one and the same thing.

In this strictly religious sense, Christmas was the time ‘when God comes into our lives.’

The vast majority of Africa’s nearly 685 million Christians by 2021, expected to reach 760 million by 2025, still hold Christmas as a time when politics stops. But the Christmas story, we now know, carries more tidings than just carols, chapatis and chicken.

‘Nativity’ is about power. It pits the fair and just moral power of the ‘kingdom of God’ against the unjust and repressive power of ‘earthly kingdoms’. This ensuing clash of powers makes Christmas intensely political. The very setting of the birth, life and death of Jesus is, undoubtedly, political—and was destined to be so.

Christmas as a clash of powers calls to mind the Italian thinker, Antonio Gramsci, who coined the term subaltern to explain the socio-economic status of ‘the native’ in an imperial colony.

In this context, the Christmas story reflects the struggle of Jewish subalterns—the low ranking, marginalised and oppressed hierarchy of Judea—against the brutal power of imperial Rome in the first-century. ‘Nativity narratives’ turn a sharp spotlight on the form of power that makes the weak, the vulnerable, the homeless weep.

Despite its roads, temples, baths, and palaces, the Roman Empire was built on gruesome violence. The macabre and grisly violent entertainments enjoyed by its citizens still chill spines throughout the world.

It was the Emperor who ordered a census to be taken throughout the Roman Empire to streamline tax collection. As subjects of imperial Rome, Jesus’ parents, Joseph and Mary, had to travel to their hometown of Bethlehem to register (Luke 2:1-3).

Economic exploitation

It is not just because all inns were full that Jesus was born in a feeding trough (manger). On the contrary, this spoke to the squalor, economic exploitation, imperial oppression, social stigma, and petty tyranny of the Jewish clients of Rome.

Conceptually, Christmas highlighted the power of ideas. It is Isaiah Berlin who rightly observed that ideas are so powerful, they can destroy a civilisation. The ‘nativity narratives’ reveal the emancipatory power of ideas weaved around ancient prophesies about a liberator (messiah).

During the historic Christmas in Bethlehem, ‘the kingdom of God’ mightily broke into the world to challenge the repressive power of ‘earthly kingdoms’, including the Emperor Caesar and Herod the Great, Rome’s client King of Judea.

Nativity’s message was the birth of a new kind of power that is fair and just. Jesus was a ‘dynastic’ child.

His ancestry went all the way back to Abraham by way of Jacob and King David who ruled over the Twelve Tribes of Israel.

In a narrow sense, he was the heir to “the throne of his ancestor David”. The Angel told the young girl, Mary, that her son will inherit the “throne of his ancestor David” and “reign over the house of Jacob forever” (Luke 1:33-34).

In a broader sense, David’s ultimate successor would rule over the whole world, not just Israel.

Although the infant could never wage war, the idea of a liberator alarmed authorities in Rome and Judea. For Jesus to grow and sit on David’s throne, the emperor and King Herod had to vacate power and scramble out of Judea.

‘Son of God’

Rome was also not amused when a group of Judeans proclaimed the infant as the “Son of God” and described him as the one who brings peace.

The Roman imperial cult identified the emperor as “the Son of God” and “the bringer of peace.” His armies built roads, cleared the land routes of bandits and his ships secured the sea routes of pirates. This made Pax Romana (Roman peace) possible and the world safe for travel and trade.

Worse still, the infant had quickly won international recognition as the true “king of the Jews.”

Tellingly, the three wise men, who visited the baby, were middle eastern kings— Gaspar, Melchior, and Baltasar—who felt compelled by God and a new star in the sky to go to Jerusalem and bring gifts to the newborn King.

Expectedly, Magi visited Jerusalem to seek guidance as to where the king of the Jews has been born. While King Herod directed them to Bethlehem, he asked them to return to him and report so that he can also go and pay homage to the new King.

But warned in a dream that Herod wishes to find and kill the child, the Magi did not return to Herod.

In the nativity narrative, Herod ordered the execution of all male children in the vicinity of Bethlehem who were two years and below (Matthew, 2:16–18). Joseph and Mary whisked their baby off to safety in Egypt, turning the couple into asylum-seekers!

The Christmas story ends with Jesus’ return to Judea to launch a moral revolution for a kinder and loving humanity in a just world.

In the context of this humanity-centred moral revolution, the celebration of Christmas in 2022 is like no other in recent memory.

First, we live in an age of populism. Struggles of ordinary people for economic fairness, political justice, social inclusion, liberty and equality have propelled a populist surge globally.

Hustler Nation

In the Horn of Africa, the victory of President William Ruto and his ‘Hustler Nation’ in Kenya’s 2022 General Election exemplifies the triumph of subaltern classes that genuinely feel marginalised and disempowered by the established elite groups.

Second, response to the woes and blues of the Covid-19 pandemic and the prolonged drought—the severest and longest in recent history—has tested the values of a kinder world.

But the social-economic impacts of the Ukraine War are pushing more people further below the poverty line.

One can only conclude with the ringing words of Martin Luther King, Jr.: “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Merry Christmas.



