Politicising corruption will surely hamper tax collection campaign

It is unfortunate that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is demanding the release of Sirisia MP John Waluke, who is serving a 67-year prison sentence for corruption.

The case involving Waluke and Grace Wakhungu was tried and determined by a court of law.

While attempts at stopping corruption cases involving UDA party members,including Cabinet secretaries, are unfortunate, Raila’s action as regards Waluke is not justified.

He should be working with the Judiciary to boost the war on corruption, not championing selective justice.

Corruption and other serious crimes are not determined by tribal cocoons but the courts. The UDA members’ cases are yet to be determined —their utterances or appointment to government notwithstanding.

The Judiciary being an independent arm of government, it is frustrating to see government officials and political leaders derailing its work or politicising cases.

The claim that corruption cases involving UDA politicians are based on cooked evidence is one tall fictitious tale to save the corrupt elites. It is the role of the ODPP to go through every file with a fine toothcomb before bringing the cases to court.

Once filed, it is up to the court to determine admissibility of evidence before it. Running to the media to besmirch filed cases reeks of impunity. Withdrawal of cases also makes a mockery of the justice system and is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Corruption will not end without genuine efforts by all to tackle it. Appointment of CSs with integrity issues does not instil confidence in taxpayers or foreign investors.

Kenya should take a leaf from countries like Malaysia—whose former Prime Minister Najib Razak was jailed for corruption—by heavily punishing politicians and senior government officials caught embezzling public funds. Mollycoddling them does not inspire honesty in citizens.

The tax collection campaign is bound to fail if corruption persists. The citizens have every right to hold back if they know their taxes will end up in the pockets of a few crooks with iron-clad state protection.

It is hypocritical of the state to demand that everybody pay taxes when little is being done to end corruption by those in power.

Tax does not seem to have a direct impact on ordinary Kenyans’ lives as there is very little left for service delivery since most of it is stolen with impunity. What will inspire the citizens to pay taxes if the roads and dams they paid for won’t be built or hospitals let their children die for lack of medicines or medics due to graft?

Question taxation

The money wasted to corruption and sitting allowances in the Houses of Parliament (‘Houses of Feasts’?) is enough to employ sufficient nurses and enable Kenyans to live respectable and dignified lives.

What we witness, however, is millions of taxpayers paying for a small section of the population high up in government.

A citizen who witnesses his tax being stolen or not used for the intended purpose has every right to question taxation not commensurate with its protection.

A nurse who demands a bribe because they have not been paid for months perhaps has a right to. I am not advocating tax evasion or bribery but only sympathising with my compatriots whose socioeconomic rights have constantly been abused by greedy leaders who grab a huge chunk of tax in exaggerated salaries and allowances or embezzle them, to the detriment of taxpayers. Every nurse who is unemployed is a taxpayer-in-waiting. Every nurse not paid a salary is a corrupt nurse-in-waiting. They are victims of corruption.

Before the government coerces, bullies and intimidates Kenyans to register with KRA and be taxed, it must first be serious about tackling corruption. Cases involving politicians need not take forever to determine or be interfered with to save loyalists or politicised to save clansmen and women. Tax collection is the least of Kenya’s problems; rather, it is corruption being exacerbated by politicians and civil servants who go scot-free if they dance to the tune of the incumbent government.

Any government serious about ending corruption must leave the Judiciary to work. Until we jail corrupt presidents, ministers and CEOs, we won’t end the vice or collect and protect taxes. Politicising the corruption war will derail tax collection.

As Kenyans would say, Parliament is going to ‘show us things’. And it already is, by acknowledging a convict as an MP and even appointing him to its commission! What next? A tunnel, drug lord style, from where he can build an underground mansion? Parliament made the laws that put Waluke in jail for corruption. If the laws are not meant to punish influential people, they should have put a caveat to it.

Waluke is a convict. Parliament must declare his seat vacant and stop his salary. Parliament is supposed to save us from corrupt people, not go to bed with them. Jubilee Party is obstructing justice by standing with a convict!



