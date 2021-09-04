Political noise drowns distress cries of the hungry

Samburu drought

A herdsboy walks on a dry dam at Lerata in Samburu East in this picture taken on July 15, 2021.

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • The country faces a food crisis that it appears unprepared to deal with because of the preoccupation with the next elections.
  • Those that care to listen will learn that there are regenerative agricultural practices that improve yields while protecting the environment.

Fascinating revelations during the week about the lifestyle of Deputy President William Ruto and his 257 security officers overshadowed other more sobering issues. One of these issues is that the country faces a food crisis that it appears unprepared to deal with because of the preoccupation with the next elections, which are now 11 months away.

