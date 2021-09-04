Political noise drowns distress cries of the hungry

Fascinating revelations during the week about the lifestyle of Deputy President William Ruto and his 257 security officers overshadowed other more sobering issues. One of these issues is that the country faces a food crisis that it appears unprepared to deal with because of the preoccupation with the next elections, which are now 11 months away.

Governors from the largely arid and semi-arid northern countries grouped under the Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC) declared a county-level emergency and urged the national government to declare drought a national disaster. That, of course, is unlikely to happen as this will not flatter the image the government desperately wants to project – a country with systems that work, is strong and secure and that can feed its people.

That is clearly not what the vulnerable populations of Garissa, Isiolo, Lamu, Mandera, Marsabit, Tana River and Wajir know, feel and deal with daily. They are seeing their livestock die, they are confronting hunger and destroyed livelihoods. And they are not alone. Predictions are dire.

The July 2021 issue of Kenya Crops Conditions Bulletin, which is produced by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, summarises the general crop conditions thus: “The crop conditions in the county deteriorated (in June) compared to May and most counties are under watch due to reduced rainfall... Beans are being harvested in the hotter parts of the country with yields of below average being achieved.”

Total crop failure

It reports that: “Maize is generally at vegetative to reproductive stage in North Rift and conditions are favourable, but in Lower Eastern, Coast, Central, Nyanza and South Rift Regions, the conditions are under watch and worsening due to lack of rains. Total crop failure has been experienced in Tana River, Kitui and parts of Kilifi due to inadequate rains which were late and compounded by early cessation. In North Rift, wheat is at planting to early vegetative crop stage and conditions are favourable with average to below average yields expected.”

It is strange that the report can juxtapose “favourable” (planting conditions) and “below average” (yields) but hey, someone thought it makes sense. More importantly, the tone of the report is generally bleak with “total crop failure” in some counties. In critical production areas of Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Nandi counties, “average yields for maize, Irish potato and wheat and below-average yields are expected for beans”.

Below-average yields with a possibility of crop failure were predicted if the dry weather prevailing in June continued in Laikipia, West Pokot, Baringo and Samburu counties. There have been no reports of significant rain in those counties, so crop failure is imminent. The same predictions of average, below-average or zero harvests apply to the Nyanza and Western counties.

The country did not get here by accident. This deplorable situation is the result of erratic to poor application of otherwise progressive policies developed over the years, except perhaps the disastrous IMF-imposed structural adjustment policies of the 1980s that left key sectors like agriculture seriously exposed by removing government subsidies.

But that blip cannot be an excuse for the failure to realise the growth envisaged in subsequent policies, including the Vision 2030, on which President Uhuru Kenyatta predicated his Agenda Four items – which include guaranteeing Kenyans food security by the time he leaves office next year.

Turned around fortunes

But all is not lost. It never is in the life of a nation because they have an in-built resilience that constantly seeks regeneration, growth and improved lives. There are tremendous positive lessons contained in conversations at forums like the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) that Kenya is hosting next week and the UN Food Systems Summit, coming up next month.

Practical lessons of how progressive policy and a committed leadership have turned around fortunes of countries like Vietnam that for long were regarded as basket cases will be shared. Climate experts will explain what is happening to the global weather patterns and why it is dumb for governments not to align their agricultural development plans with changed weather patterns.

Those that care to listen will learn that there are regenerative agricultural practices that improve yields while protecting the environment, and that it is possible to build resilience into food systems by focusing on the total value chain – from the input stage at planting to crop harvesting and selling. And in the AGRF Deal Room will be presented multimillion-dollar opportunities for investment in agri-business.

But implied in all these success and potential success stories is that politics must be relatively unpolluted and that public institutions work. And there in resides Kenya’s Achilles heel.