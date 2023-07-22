Political elite’s self-indulgent power games a threat to Kenya’s stability

Kenya is on the edge after months of opposition-led protests against the government of President William Ruto. More than 30 deaths, property worth billions destroyed, hundreds

arrested and disruption of business have pushed a struggling economy to the ropes and fostered an image of a regional power hurtling down to anarchy and state failure.

The trouble with Kenya is simply and squarely the self-indulgent ego trip and power-play of its top power elite. The country is unravelling as a tragic tale of a centrifugal power elite destroying its nation. Whether Kenya will rise or fall in the next decade depends on the political calculations of three of its topmost power elite: President Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Premier Raila Odinga.

These correspond to the ‘Big Three’ communities: Kalenjin, Kikuyu and Luo, which have produced the makers of Kenya: Tom Mboya, Oginga Odinga, Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

The three fall under two ideological categories, which largely explain the historical, sociological, religious and cultural roots of the current crisis.

The first category are the ‘productionists’ essentially preoccupied with ‘baking the national cake’. The Kalenjin and Kikuyu (and their kith and kin in Mount Kenya) fall under this category. Their values revolve around the three “Fs”: Family, Farm/Firm and Faith. They are mainly Africa’s ‘Republicans’ or ‘Conservatives’.

To them, power is not an end in itself, but a means to an end: usually material rewards, prestige and social capital.

Political alliances

Their approach to political alliances is more strategic and long-term than tactical and transient: Kenyatta and Moi (1967-1978), Ruto and Uhuru (2012-2018) and Ruto and Kikuyu masses (2018-2022).

The Kalenjin take a share-quickly-and-move-on ‘deal approach’ to distribution—a trait identifiable with herders— which can be harmful to institution-building. Inversely, the Kikuyu take a typically farmer’s mindset: “Grow the tree, eat its fruits, and leave it intact for tomorrow.” Elite alliances of the two groups have often won the support of like-minded Cushitic and Nilotic herders as well as Bantu farmers.

National cake

Kenya’s ‘productionists’ are contrasted to the ‘distributionists’, conceptually driven the paradigm of distributism—an economic theory that asserts that productive assets should be distributed rather than concentrated. This mindset gives pride of place to the justice issues around the ‘sharing’ of the national cake. The Luo power elite fall under this category. Power (teko) is seen as an end in itself—and worth dying for! Because of this, their approach is more tactical and transient than strategic and long-term. Correspondingly, their alliances are short-lived and often leave behind long-standing rancour.

The Kikuyu-Luo alliance (1963-1966); the Kalenjin-Luo detente (1993-1994) and 2007-2008 — were short-lived and left behind bitterness and antipathy. Certainly, the Raila-Ruto rivalry is an offshoot of the 2007-2008 fallout.

Tragically, elite ego trips arising from betrayals and failed alliances have tended to turn election pacts into war formations, resulting in post-election tension and violence.

Since 2002, the Raila-Uhuru-Ruto trio has been at the heart of tragic political alliances of power elite, resulting in cycles of violence after every election.

In 2002, President Moi handpicked Uhuru Kenyatta as the heir to his mantle, thus recreating the Kikuyu-Kalenjin Alliance of the Kenyatta years. In response, Raila left Kanu and joined the Mwai Kibaki-led opposition, reviving the Kikuyu-Luo alliance of the Odinga-Mboya-Kenyatta years (1963-1969). The Kibaki-Raila line up defeated the Uhuru-Ruto alliance. But the National Rainbow Coalition disintegrated prematurely two years later.

Elite alliances

Ahead of the 2007 elections, the Uhuru-Ruto détente also fell apart. The catastrophic 2007 election pitted Kibaki and Uhuru against Raila and Ruto. The International Criminal Court trials of Kenya’s worst post-election violence gave rise to a new Kalenjin-Kikuyu alliance, paving the way for the Uhuru-Ruto versus Raila contest in the 2013 election, which Raila lost.

Raila also lost the 2017 election, a replay of the 2013 elite alliances.

However, Ruto’s hustler versus dynasties narrative to counter a Raila-Uhuru handshake in 2018, which led to an epic Uhuru-Ruto fall-out, was a game-changer. It won the hearts and minds of the poor Mount Kenya voters and shifted the axis of competition from ethnic to class politics. The narrative helped Ruto defeat the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum bid and to put together a formidable ‘people-to-people’ Kalenjin-Kikuyu alliance. The ensuing 2022 election was a Raila-Uhuru versus Ruto.

However, Ruto’s victory could hardly resolve the hustlers versus dynasties conflict. As they say, the forest has changed, but the monkeys are still the same. The battle lines for the 2027 contest are now clearly marked in the anti-government protests.

Kenya’s future hangs perilously in the hands of the Uhuru-Raila-Ruto power trio.