Political defections reveal Kenya’s weak party system as a ticking time bomb

Kenya has experienced waves of political defections ahead of the August 9 elections , posing challenges to its nascent democracy.

To be sure, political defections are not new. The act of individuals decamping from their own parties to a rival formation is as old as democracy itself. In Kenya, as elsewhere, abandoning a party’s cause, or doctrine and sense of allegiance or duty to which a member is bound has given the term defection a pejorative meaning.

Decamping from the party that sponsored an elected defector is largely perceived as an act of political impropriety and opportunism. In this sense, a defector is often considered a traitor by their original party.

Ethically speaking, there is always the moral divide between ‘good defections’ that are driven by moral or ideological considerations and ‘bad’ defections that are solely driven by immediate political gains.

Defections from the ruling party Kanu from the early 1990s exemplify good defections. They were driven by a noble cause to defend one’s political autonomy and stand by the principles of democracy and justice. Decamping from Kanu was an act of moral protest against lack of democracy within the party and a move to restore democracy, justice, equality, fairness and dignity.

In contrast, defections in multi-party Kenya exemplify ‘bad defections’ that pose an ethical dilemma and may foment political instability. Defections are squarely a problem of party structures and leadership styles.

Members of Kenya’s power elite have taken to defections as a strategy to align themselves with political parties in order to increase their chances of winning elections. Seldom are party-hoppers driven by ideological differences within parties. Rather, defections are calibrated to increase one’s chances of winning an election.

Defections and counter-defections

In the run-up to the August elections, a three-way clash has triggered defections and marred Kenya’s political space. First is the unravelling of the ruling Jubilee Party, which split into two rival factions, one aligned to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the other to his deputy William Ruto.

Second are massive defections and counter-defections triggered by the titanic clash between two rival blocs aligned to Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Third are defections involving smaller parties to big parties – and the proliferation of new personal political parties. These include the defection of the former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi from Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) to UDA in November 2021 and the defection of Kitutu Chache MP and FORD-Kenya deputy leader Richard Onyonka to ODM on November 25 last year.

Over the past four years, defections have unfolded in waves. The first wave came in the wake of the “Handshake” between Kenyatta and Odinga. Within Jubilee, resistance to the handshake produced the pro-Ruto Tangatanga and pro-Kenyatta Kieleweke factions.

At this stage, availability of ‘funds’ from the Ruto side to support the ‘weekend’ political activities of lawmakers – and dearth of the same from Kenyatta’s side – triggered the initial exodus from Kieleweke to Tangatanga. However, defections intensified when Tangatanga failed to secure the Jubilee Party as Ruto’s 2022 election vehicle and many Tangatanga members were axed from major positions in Parliament.

The second wave came after the formation of UDA in December 2021. Those in the Tangatanga faction of Jubilee decamped to UDA. One defection that snatched the headlines was that of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru from Jubilee to UDA on October 26.

A vocal defender of the ‘Handshake’ and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), who occasionally joined Raila Odinga in his tours of the Mt Kenya region, Waiguru was also widely touted as a possible running mate of the ODM boss. Coming in the aftermath of UDA’s battleground victories in by-elections in Mt Kenya, including Juja and Kiambaa, her decamping was a typical case of aligning with a popular party to win elections.

Waiguru’s defection to UDA rocked Ruto’s camp, with the DP’s long-term ally and Kirinyaga woman rep Purity Ngirici dramatically decamping to Jubilee Party. However, defection are not always linear. They seem to have become a revolving door. Laikipia woman rep Cate Waruguru has defected from Tangatanga to a strong defender of the BBI initiative and back to UDA.

Halting political defections

The third wave of intra-Jubilee defections has come ahead of party nominations in April. Strategically, the new wave of defections is UDA’s effort to break the ODM/Azimio wave and hold ground in the Mountain region.

In this sense, defection is a strategy to project a rival Jubilee as a ‘dying party’. Without doubt, the defection of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Tharaka Nithi’s Muchemi Njuki to UDA dealt a serious blow to Azimio la Umoja which hitherto enjoyed the support of almost all governors from the vote-rich region. Defections to UDA have triggered massive counter-defections to Azimio (Jubilee and ODM) to roll back UDA’s influence.

Ending the defection wars calls for a clear understanding of the drivers of political defection. Fostering defections are the inner dynamics of the party structures and leadership styles. Disgruntled leaders trigger defections to better their political careers. Political parties organised and founded on ideology and principles reduce the lure of defections. Inversely, raw pursuit of power is a threat to democracy. Increased defections signify the immaturity of multi-party democracy.

Rampant, unprincipled and opportunistic defections imperil Kenya’s budding democracy. Political defections can also lead to political instability. As one commentator on the impact of defections on emerging democracies rightly noted, while politics has always been crazy, cynical and murky, defections have turned them “grotesque and sordid”.

Kenya needs strong anti-defection laws. However, a legalistic approach alone may not fully address the problem. Political issues demand political solutions. Clearly, parties with stronger organisational discipline – where there are clearly established and transparent rules of political mobility, decision-making and election ticket distribution – witness fewer instances of political factionalism and defections.

Entrenching grassroots parties will also reduce the risk of defections. Halting political defections demands addressing the nature of party system and electoral representation in a democracy to stabilise political parties and democracy.

The proliferation of parties without strong structures, organisational coherence and inner party democracy is a ticking time bomb.