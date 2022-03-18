Policy without politics is blind; even the most brilliant ideas need legitimacy

On March 5, this column explored why politics without policy is empty. This week we’ll examine the flip side: Policy without politics is blind. We listed some of the promises aspirants are making to the electorate. Among them, to improve services, ensure health facilities have adequate medicines and to create jobs. We concluded that without a clear plan of how to achieve these things, it is all hot air.

Similarly, without legitimacy, our policy ideas would fail, however clever they may be. To ensure all health facilities have sufficient medicines, you require high quality data on morbidity by area. This data is available, except that it is kept manually and aggregated every month. To computerise data collection, you must invest in hardware and software after political negotiations with your county assembly.

Then the real fun begins. Will your system integrate with the district health information management system, which aggregates data nationally? This is crucial because, to compile the list of essential drugs that the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) must stock, you need nationwide data. It is on the basis of this list that WHO negotiates with global pharmaceutical firms to cut the cost of essential drugs for poor countries!

The low fill rate by Kemsa could be solved by opening up to competition. That requires amendments to the Act by Parliament. And that is a very politically charged process, in part because of established and powerful business interests. The bulk-buying by Kemsa, which is the reason they were given a monopoly, has not brought down prices. We are paying two to four times more for meds and commodities compared to India!

Reform proposals

The ability of clients to pay is a major barrier to better healthcare. Besides those who need support, a larger part of our population who could pay are not on the National Health Insurance Fund. The daily cost of premium is low, but serious social mobilisation is needed to change people’s attitude to health insurance!

Take the pledge to create ICT-based jobs. The lack of awareness and low utilisation of the National Optic Fibre Backbone (NOFBI) similarly requires intensive social mobilisation particularly among the young to resolve. The start-ups also require targeted business development services. Both require resources and, therefore, political negotiation.

After taking office in 2017, the then Laikipia public service board rejected my reform proposals outright, setting off a series of battles in court and in the legislature, which led to their ouster. Then we put all members of staff on performance management.

To streamline the service structure, some 200 staff redundancies had to be declared. We were dragged to court but we won. The key impetus to the reforms came from the citizens themselves. We convinced them at public forums that a huge amount was going to unnecessary wages. Proceed, the citizens thundered. It was this legitimacy that saw the county assembly approve our proposals. Yes, policy without politics is blind!