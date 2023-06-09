Police stations suffering from pending bills will be given medicine in a record six months

The hustler government has received reports from police stations across the country warning of an imminent shutdown if their bosses in Nairobi do not release funds to settle pending bills owed to suppliers of fuel, food items and other commodities not related to hot drinks and beverages issued at roadblocks.

We have decided to issue this red alert early in the day hoping the country will not be alarmed by the threat to national security because we are a truthful government of honest men and prayerful women who believe in the reassuring words in Psalm 127:1: “Unless the Lord watches over the city, the guards stand watch in vain.”

It is for this reason that the hustler government has decided to dispatch intercessors to all police stations in the country to inquire why our police officers are sending panic signals to HQ. If they no longer believe in the power of God to watch over the stations as they stay home in protest, we will have to re-evaluate the hiring criteria of police officers to remove the number of teeth and replace it with the level of trust in the power of prayer.

We have to make these drastic recommendations not because the hustler government no longer recognises the critical role played by our security agencies in maintaining law and order, but because we can no longer preach to all civil servants the importance of attributing all their blessings to God.

There are many civil servants in the national and county governments who have had their salaries and allowances delayed for more than three months now, and they haven’t pushed us to the wall with doomsday prophecies like station commanders are currently doing in their daily dispatches to HQ. If the police no longer believe in their God-chosen government, they are free to walk to their nearest church and petition God instead of feeding their minds with poisonous thoughts that are not approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

The hustler government wants to take this earliest opportunity to thank all station commanders who have been digging into their own pockets to repair broken-down police vehicles and buy food for suspects held in police cells. When other police officers leave their work stations to stand by the road to be greeted by motorists in Kenya shillings, these station commanders who choose to remain in the stations doing the Lord’s work using their own resources will, surely, be considered for promotion to be in charge of larger pools of officers on our highways.

We recognise these officers who have internalised the financial mess we inherited from those who don’t believe in God and have chosen to dedicate themselves to doing their jobs under difficult circumstances knowing that perseverance is the key to early retirement on medical grounds. As one wise State House intercessor once said, “Your reward is in heaven.”

The government has also been notified that suppliers are threatening to stop deliveries of essential goods and services to our police stations over pending bills that we can neither confirm nor deny that we shall pay. We do not know which God these suppliers have been praying to because we are reminded in Galatians 5:22-23, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”

Issuing threats

Any supplier who has already delivered goods to our police stations and is now issuing threats over delay in payment should search his or her soul and return to Christ before it is too late because anyone who cannot be patient with our God-chosen government, whatever grievance they may have, does not have the holy spirit with him and, as a consequence, does not deserve to inherit the Kingdom of God.

We are reminded that the hustler government came to power on the promise of respecting everyone’s hustle and paying them promptly for services delivered. However, our intercessors have been religiously digging up hitherto unknown Bible teachings that we have been advised should form part of our spiritual guide to our daily life of service to God’s children in Kenya.

Particularly, our attention has been drawn to the warning in Mathew 6:19-21, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Since no spiritual leader has contradicted our belief that this Bible verse was directed at suppliers of government goods and services, we are inclined to take it as the Gospel truth that in the spirit of returning Kenya to Christ, we’ll do whatever it takes to discourage any supplier from ploughing back their money into earthly possessions that would jeopardise their inheritance of the kingdom of God.

If you see us delaying your payment for goods supplied and services rendered to police stations, kindly be advised that we are still vetting the supporting evidence on how you will use that money once we pay you back. Suppliers who shall have no attached documented proof that they shall invest the returns in heaven where moths and vermin will not reach, we’ll have no choice but to keep preaching to you on the importance of obeying God’s commandments because God is not a man to vote for a government that will treat you badly.