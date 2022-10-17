Police reforms must begin with ending the extrajudicial killings

They say a new broom sweeps clean. That places the new Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Amin Mohammed Ibrahim, in the rather awkward position of having to demonstrate that he is the right man to clean up the tainted crime-busting outfit. The veteran detective takes up the job with invaluable experience, which could be a huge advantage but has to be weighed against the fact that an insider can be part of the problem rather than the solution.

Mr Ibrahim’s first challenge as he succeeds George Kinoti on Kiambu Road is whether he will approach the job owing his appointment and loyalty to the Constitution and the people of Kenya or he will owe fealty to President William Ruto. He steps into the gilded office knowing very well that his predecessor was a marked man who had to go the moment Dr Ruto was declared the President of Kenya.

Mr Kinoti earned plaudits as a tough and fearless crime buster soon after he was appointed in 2018 but would soon disgrace himself and the office by operating as a political hatchet man for the government system, driving many investigations that seemed to target President Uhuru Kenyatta’s estranged then deputy Ruto. Mr Ibrahim thus owes his elevation to the change of regime. But he will be a total failure if he takes it that his job is to serve the whims and fancies of the political leadership.

The new DCI will be under intense scrutiny as he takes office in the wake of the controversial decision by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to abandon a slew of criminal cases against Ruto allies, including Cabinet Secretary nominees Aisha Jumwa and Mithika Linturi and former Kenya Power executives Ben Chumo and Ken Tarus, as well as flip-flopping over dropped charges that former Samburu governor Moses Lenolkulal faced.

Mr Haji has been respected as a fairly professional and independent prosecutor but has torn his own reputation to shreds with what can only be interpreted as political decisions.

Ibrahim’s desk is already full of criminal cases against some key players in the Ruto power structure, beginning with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

There is a long list of other characters who have fallen foul of the law and sought shelter in President Ruto’s arms.

Political prosecution

How Ibrahim handles files as diverse as the murder and corruption cases facing former Migori governor Okoth Obado, graft cases against former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu and former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, the Kimwarer and Arror dams corruption case against former Treasury CS Henry Rotich, and even the murder case against television journalist Jacque Maribe and her co-accused Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu will be keenly watched.

Most of the accused claim to be victims of political prosecution and have earned notable public support from Dr Ruto’s election campaign rostrum and social media propaganda outfits. While the cases are now all in the domain of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the DCI will still play a crucial role as the agency responsible for conducting the investigations and putting together the evidence, exhibits and witnesses crucial to successful prosecution.

This is where Ibrahim will be tested.

One undeniable fact is that the new DCI boss will be under great pressure to dance to the political tunes of the new piper in town.

President Ruto, to his credit, allowed the new DCI chief to be recruited through the established National Police Service Commission mechanism, unlike his predecessor, President Kenyatta, who directly appointed Mr Kinoti.

However, there are many figures in the Ruto inner circle who are unable to conceptualise the DCI, and the entire National Police Service, as anything more than an extension of the political machinery.

President Ruto has made good on one of his campaign promises by ordering disbandment of the DCI’s Special Services Unit, which is accused of a string of extrajudicial killings. Kenya has a long history of such units being disbanded but soon springing back under a different name to drive the dirty work against terrorism and violent organised crime.

Our seriousness about ending the culture of police death squads will be judged when the perpetrators are not just moved sideways but arrested and prosecuted. Such shadowy outfits have existed not just as DCI operations but crucial cogs within the entire national security edifice, sanctioned at police headquarters and even Cabinet level.