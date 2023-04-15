Police chief wants to sack hundreds of errant London officers

News that Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick was fined £1,639 and banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding may have occasioned a hint of satisfaction among some patriotic Britons.

Hauling a government minister before court and handing out a heavy punishment is not something that would happen in a great many countries.

True enough, but revelations a few days later about wrongdoing inside the London police should have corrected any dreams that this country is uniquely free of high-level corruption.

The Commissioner of the Metropolitan (London) Police, Sir Mark Rowley, said last week that 90 of his officers had been taken away from tackling serious crime and terrorism to investigate accusations against police officers themselves.

BBC radio phone-in

During a BBC radio phone-in, Sir Mark said, “We have hundreds of people who shouldn’t be here.” But he said independent legal tribunals can decide that the Met must retain officers even though he wants to sack them. It was “nonsensical” that he did not have the power to fire police offenders, he said.

In a letter to the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, Sir Mark said four out of five of the original inquiries into officers accused of domestic and sexual violence in the last decade had not resulted in the correct action and should be reassessed.

In the 10 years to 2022, accusations against 1,131 Met individuals were re-investigated. Of these, 689 will undergo a new assessment and 196 will go before an independent tribunal to determine if they should remain in the force. The rest were judged correctly handled.

Sir Mark’s evident exasperation follows a major review by Baroness Louise Casey, which branded the Metropolitan Police institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic, and highlighted what she called a “boys’ club” culture.

A poll commissioned by BBC London found public confidence in the Metropolitan police had been shattered. Out of more than 1,000 people surveyed, almost half of all female respondents surveyed said they “totally distrusted” the force.

Focus on the Met tightened after the murder of Sarah Everard by Met officer Wayne Couzens and the jailing of his colleague, David Carrick, a serial rapist.

One Met victim welcomed Sir Mark’s statements but said she had little confidence that the force would change. Now aged 24, the woman suffered rape, assaults and abuse from a serving officer with whom she was in a relationship.

She eventually underwent a termination to escape from the relationship.

“I still have flashbacks,” she said.

But her complaints to the police professional standards department had no effect and her abuser is still a police officer.

She told the BBC, “All I’ve ever been met with is a wall of silence. They tried to brush everything under the carpet and that has not changed. No one ever made contact with me to say they were re-investigating or looking at anything again.”

Now 24, she said, “It’s a broken system set up to protect abusers.”

* * *

Drink-spiking is when a drug is introduced surreptitiously into the glass of an unwary victim, usually, a woman in a pub or a night club, causing her to become confused or unconscious and easy prey for a rapist.

And it’s on the increase. In the county of Essex alone, drink-spiking cases increased from 60 in 2016 to 354 last year.

Now science is fighting back. The anti-spiking firm Abingdon Simply Test has developed a wristband that will tell party-goers if their drink has been tainted. A drop onto the band from the drinker’s glass detects if it is tainted by a common date-rape drug by changing colour in minutes.

The Essex police force is seeking funding from the nightlife sector to trial the wristbands across the county.

* * *

Elaine Thompson had never won anything on the People’s Postcode Lottery so she cancelled her £12-per-month subscription. A few days later, a clairvoyant foresaw that her postcode would soon win a significant amount of money.

The superstitious mum quickly signed up again, just in time to win £12,050, one of 572 people with the same winning postcode for part of Middlesbrough in northeast England to share a £10.2 million jackpot.

* * *

All in the family…

A long-married lady complains to her friend: “All my husband and I do these days is fight. I’m so upset I’ve lost twenty pounds.” So why don’t you leave him, the friend asks. “Not yet,” says the wronged wife, “I want to lose another fifteen pounds first.”

Concerned that his son was spending too much time on video games, a dad said, “When Abraham Lincoln was your age, he was studying books by firelight.” Said the son, “When Abraham Lincoln was your age, he was president of the United States.”