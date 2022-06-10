Pocket money isn’t buying your child happiness in school

The ministries of Health and Gender called Kenyans to a conference in Nairobi this week.

While many said they were busy helping the electoral agency respond to politicians with fake certificates, those who attended the workshop came back shaking their heads when asked if we’re on course to eliminate gender-based violence (GBV) before the second coming of Jesus.

Those who went to school to study human behaviour took the workshop participants through tons of research they’ve been conducting, and they concluded by declaring they had found the answer on who let the dogs out.

We’re being told that most children who find it difficult coping with schoolwork are losing concentration because of the trauma caused by frequent violence they’re exposed to at home.

It’s not like we didn’t know these things, only that we choose to listen to our politicians more than the experts, and when these politicians are found not have gone to school to sufficiently advise us on policy issues, we say education isn’t important and they should be allowed to run and keep entertaining us on television.

Scientists are telling us that when it comes to raising responsible adults, no one has ever been successful in gaming the system.

A fit of rage

Sure, money can buy you a lot of things – a makeup kit to wash away the sins of physical violence, a new car to apologise for throwing saliva particles at your partner’s face under a fit of rage, and a cleansing trip to the trampoline park for the child who asked why mummy was crying.

Money is a good thing, but experts are warning that while it can buy you ice cream – which I’m told is the closest thing to happiness this side of Uhuru Highway – it isn’t sufficient to wipe out the emotional trauma parents are pumping into their children’s systems every evening when they return home from the watering hole.

Experts are now advising parents – who always burn their fuse whenever they’re summoned to school to explain why their children are turning their classmates into punching bags – to buy a huge bathroom mirror, and inquire from the person on the other side whether they’re happy with the person they’re becoming.

For a long time, parents have accused teachers of picking on their children whenever the school dormitory catches fire and some occupants are told to run back home and return with rolls of barbed wire to prevent the smoke from crossing over the fence. They’ve been accusing school administration of branding their children arsonists when they only see matchboxes on the homework booklet.

Turns out there’s a reason students found engaging in acts of hooliganism have constantly refused to speak to the media, because if they did, they would burn a lot of homes with their confessions, and be forced to look for new parents to pay for their school fees afterwards.

And you wouldn’t blame them. No one wants their education cut short by talking about their violent home environment. The Holy Book is categorically clear, that if your long mouth is what will cause you not to see heaven as promised by your parents, then you should use part of your pocket money to buy a shining blade and ask one of your classmates to help you do the honourable thing.

While silence might be golden for children who desire to inherit their parents’ earthly possessions, experts now warn that the gold could resemble that which the police have been finding in Kilimani dens; made from ground padlocks and packaged in banned substances.

If we’re going to honour the national commitment to end GBV in all its forms by 2026, then experts are advising that we get rid of the curriculum that encourages the culture of silence, but they’re yet to say whether we should replace it with CBC.