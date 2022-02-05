PM’s future in doubt after report on illegal partying at the top

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He apologised on January 31, 2022 after his government was criticised for "failures of leadership and judgment" in allowing lockdown-breaching parties at his offices.

Photo credit: Jessica Taylor | UK Parliament |AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

In its long history of democratic government, this country has had prime ministers who held office for long periods, others who were there for the blink of an eye.

