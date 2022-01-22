Plans to crack down on protests set alarm bells ringing

Demonstrators

Demonstrators walk behind a 'Kill The Bill' banner on Whitehall as they take part in a march to protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London on January 15, 2022.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

Life in Britain may be looking brighter when it comes to the Covid pandemic, with deaths and hospital admissions finally declining, but other developments are causing serious concern.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.