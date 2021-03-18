Peter Mwaura: Readers Have Their Say

Journalism influencers

In his article “‘Experts’, this is how media works” (Daily Nation, March 5), Mutuma Mathiu paid no heed to the shortcomings of his profession.

The forces he claims are “banned” from swaying editorial decision-making — external influences and commercial interests — are the top drivers of news coverage in Kenya.

To these two, add the immense corrupting power of the public relations complex, often brought to bear on reporters by media-savvy former journalists now running PR shops. These are omnipresent, malignant forces in the practice of journalism.

Among these outside influences are news sources who have a hidden agenda and ill-intentioned tipsters with vendettas or political scores to settle. There’re also advertisers, or potential advertisers, who are notoriously sensitive about their public image and may scuttle stories being developed about them or influence positive coverage by directly or indirectly corrupting poorly paid reporters or by withdrawing advertising when they’re the subjects of negative press.

Few news articles published start out as independent investigations or freewheeling explorations of subjects of potential interest to readers. Nearly all the stories are reactions to events planned or orchestrated by someone else — proxies of NGOs, politicians and businesses — with reporters mostly playing the technical role of passive observers and recorders, not active sceptical interpreters.

— Osman Faraji, Korompoi, Kajiado

* * *

A don’s gay article

Oops! The Sunday Nation found itself in a difficult position, where it could not refuse to publish columnist Makau Mutua’s article, “Reality check on homosexuality”.

Prof Mutua used the word “stupid” a number of times to refer to us who would not accede to his stupid way of seeing nothing queer in what he was praising.

Are his parents alive? Can he, when he visits next, try to preach to them why they should, in their old age, espouse Sodom and Gomorrah?

The law don should not ‘bring to us his cleverness’ as far as this matter is concerned.