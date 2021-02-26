Performing artistes should make full use of the F-word

If a comedian, dancer or acrobat walked into a bank and asked for a loan, what do you think the answer would be?” asks Roy Gitahi in an article titled Financing the Creative Sector published in the latest issue of Jahazi, a culture, arts and performance journal.

Mr Gitahi rightly points out that the answer is likely to be “No,” and provides a compelling argument about the root of this “otherness” that begins when the artiste is a child expected to choose “respectable” careers like medicine, aviation and others that befit mention in social circles.

If we don’t take arts seriously, why should financial institutions be expected to consider an artiste’s imagination as collateral? Mr Gitahi makes a passionate and convincing argument on why the arts sector deserves to be financed. He lives by this example as the chairman of Wabunii Sacco, which provides financial inclusion and financial solutions to creatives.

Blasphemy

But there’s something else brewing beneath the surface in the world of creatives that no amount of goodwill or generosity can address. And that’s the romanticisation of poverty, which makes it difficult for artistes to hold themselves to account in financial planning matters.

The unspoken rule is that “How much?” in the arts is tantamount to blasphemy. As if money taints talent. As if art should not be priced and marketed like any other commodity.

As a fiction writer, I have, on numerous occasions, received the short end of the stick while negotiating pay for my work, convincing myself that I was fuelling my passion and answering a calling higher than money. I am wrong. If art is to be taken seriously, then it must feed, clothe and enrich the creators.

By now, you must have watched former TV star Joseph Kinuthia, who played the character Omosh in the popular programme Tahidi High, weeping in the full glare of cameras, lamenting about living from hand to mouth and being unable to meet the basic needs of his large family after the programme ended.

Coronavirus pandemic

He asked for help, and Kenyans responded generously. But what happens after Omosh gets back on his feet? Will he come back with a new set of problems? The coronavirus pandemic has rendered most artistes jobless, and many who may not have the platform Omosh has are suffering in silence.

The generosity Kenyans have expressed should be dressed up with a warning that while it’s okay to seek help, it’s more sustainable to plan for the little one has in his hands or pocket. And while at it, the romanticisation of the “starving artiste” should also stop.

It’s only by doing so that we can start holding artistes to account for whatever they earn. We have fine examples in Kenya, of artistes who have turned their art into successful businesses because they were not afraid to give an answer to the question, “How much?” Let artistes not be afraid of the F-word. F for finance.