Pay civil servants, not politicians, more

I have been reading number of reports in the media about how the police and some civil servants, including an assistant county commissioner, have been arrested for demanding for bribes. These reports were followed by another raise in salary for all MCAs in the country.

The police officers arrested for demanding bribes are among the lowest-earning cadres in the hierarchy of public servants. These are officers in whose hands we have entrusted our lives and the security of the country. They have the power to stop, search and arrest suspects.

Over the years, they have used this power to their advantage to raise extra income for themselves through bribes to top up the measly pay they get from the government. But the police are not alone.

Our public hospitals are rife with nurses and doctors demanding bribes before they can treat patients. As a family, we have suffered the fate of being asked for bribes by hospital staff. I am sure many families that rely on public hospitals know of the bribe culture within hospitals and the level of corruption in these health facilities.

I do not bribe as a matter of principle. However, I have always asked myself if the foot was on the other side, and I were the poorly paid staff, would I have taken a bribe? My first answer is no—because I have ever been a poorly paid staff and refused to be bribed by corrupt colleagues or members of the public seeking favours.

Family responsibilities

I had minimal responsibilities then and I could survive on my low salary. If I were still a public servant on a low salary with family responsibilities, my answer would be an emphatic yes. I would take a bribe without my heart skipping a beat. I am sure many well-paid Kenyans would also, if put in the position where many public workers are.

Poorly paid, unmotivated, overworked and abused by the people they voted for and work for. No wonder, there is endemic rise in depression and suicides within the police. A job that, at one point, was considered only good for carrying handbags for ‘senior’ women in government.

‘Kanjo’ (county staff) and car parking fee scams is something that has been going on, especially in Nairobi, since the year dot. Kanjo have been the most poorly paid officials within the County of Nairobi and it didn’t start today. Kanjo have the powers to manage market stalls, illegal pop-up markets and car parks within the city.

And, like the police, kanjo have been known to use this power to line their pockets. Why? Because they are considered, just like other public servants, not worthy of higher salaries or a dignified way of life because they are the people below the pecking order.

Injustice suffered

The injustice suffered by public servants in the medium- to lower cadre is discerned through their salaries and other benefits that come with their jobs. These do not extend to helping their families because they cannot afford better schools for their children, better healthcare for their families, enough and better food or better housing, in the case of the police.

I will never forget the state of a young policeman who once asked me for money for food on Loita Street because he had not eaten. He was rag and bone in uniform. He did not ask for a bribe but money to buy lunch!

His situation mirrors that of many junior police officers still living in old colonial mabati structures or cardboard box slums strewn across the country and working at police stations which reeks of urine stench the whole day. Forget Housing Levy for Mukuru slum; the slums to be tackled are those ‘housing’ police.

Kenya has had 60 years to plan for better public service, especially for the police, but this has only been a pipe dream despite talk after talk on improving the welfare of public servants. This has now left the country in a situation where bribery is rife across the sector with police topping the list of the most corrupt, followed by the Judiciary.

The genesis of the bribery culture in Kenya’s context is, first, bad politics and, secondly, corruption. The more public servants continue to be poorly paid, the more the bribery culture will thrive. Never come between a man and his livelihood, so the saying goes, and bribes have become the lifeline for many public servants on low income.

Which means as long as public servants have the power but are struggling with living costs they will always revert to (ab)using their power to survive. Consequently, service delivery will be hampered and the cost of living for the public will go up as they budget for bribes.

EACC is, therefore, wasting its time going after those who demand bribes rather than stopping corruption at the top that affects salaries. Also, the other solution is not for SRC to lose its spine and bow to the Executive to pay politicians more but to see how they can bridge the gap between the highest- and the lowest paid public servant.