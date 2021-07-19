Parties all slogan and no plan

UDA wheelbarrow

A boda-boda rider from Kimumu estate in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, tags an attached handcart carrying a wheelbarrow bearing the colours of the UDA party on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway in Uasin Gishu County on July 03, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • It is remarkable, in fact, that since demise of Kanu at the 2002 elections, no ruling party or coalition has lasted more than one term. 
  • Dr Ruto is bolting with his minions into the UDA Plan B while the carcass that remains with President Kenyatta awaits only the pallbearer.

Anybody following the recent tussle between the respective mouthpieces of Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over ‘ownership’ of pro-poor policies would be excused for a big ‘LOL’.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Macharia Gaitho: Parties all slogan and no plan

  2. Abigail Arunga: Terence, the creative crossing a line

  3. Kaltum Guyo: Degree rule is the way to go

  4. Makau Mutua: Next year could be 2017 redux

  5. Gitau Warigi: Rebrand Jubilee Party; it’s a losing joke

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.