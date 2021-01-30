Parents should not suffer for system failures

The Kenyan return-to-school agenda was bound to become a complex undertaking due to a number of gaps, the most apparent being schools’ capacity to host socially distanced learning.

Another key gap is leadership not being conscious of the effects of the ongoing pandemic on parents of school children. From the moment the pandemic began seething in Kenya, it became evident that parents were treading impossible circumstances.

The first consequence of the pandemic was job losses at a time the Kenyan economy was already struggling to keep its people above the poverty line. In November 2020, the World Bank reported that the economic and social disruptions induced by the pandemic eroded progress in poverty reduction in Kenya, forcing an estimated two million more Kenyans into poverty.

The effects of this disruption and the consequences of having two million more Kenyans plunge into poverty are what leadership should have been prepared for.

An important question that leaders should have asked themselves is how these alarming poverty rates were going to manifest in other adjacent systems like education, because, when people lose their income, their lives automatically change.

For instance, when the ban on intercounty movement was enforced, many vulnerable families faced starvation and malnutrition due to the lack of daily income.

Furthermore, an increase in gendered violence with a particularly agonising rise in rape and defilement among girls emerged. Living in the city became financially untenable while in general, living in restricted movement made many homes unsafe for women and girls.

Distressed households

Once the ban was lifted, a huge number of people moved from cities while the numbers of defiled and pregnant teens rose across the country.

Leaving the city, income loss and other social consequences meant that school children from these households had to pause their education.

Distressed households have also had to deal with loss of lives as death compounded an already dire situation.

Kenyan livelihoods have drastically changed, making 2021 a year of figuring out how to support parents and guardians, who’ve been hobbling from crisis to crisis.

This series of crises is the reason families are unable to send their children back to school.

Instead of leadership threatening parents who haven’t sent their children back to school with arrest, they should be comprehensively addressing the consequences of the pandemic.

Threatening punitive harm on non-compliant parents is neither a solution to the glaring consequences of Covid-19 on livelihoods nor an act of progressive leadership.

The writer is a policy analyst; okoreschea@gmail.com