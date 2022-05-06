Parents’ lobby should produce their report card or quit school

There’s an entity calling itself the Kenya National Association of Parents (Knap). They claim they were born in 1999 as the body corporate representing parents of Kenya on education matters. Other than snoring on duty, no one actually knows what they do. Whoever was given the tender to come up with that acronym clearly understood the assignment since in words like knife, knee, Knowles and knap, the K is always silent.

Every year, school teachers meet to split hairs on the things that cause them migraines in the line of duty. They talk about the depreciating value of the shilling and its effect on school diet, and where children are getting money for petrol to burn schools yet they can’t afford school fees. They’ve nearly found answers to all their concerns, except no one knows who let the dogs out.

We’ve never heard the Knap call a national parents meeting. It may be because parents have been busy setting up search parties to look for school fees in between keeping tabs on the war in Ukraine, as Knap prays for God to bless their allowances so they can eat in silence.

You cannot blame them. When you don’t have children who are reporting to Form One in yawning shoes while carrying airbags for boxes, you wouldn’t know where parents are hurting since you treat everyone interrupting your sleep with the same inhaler as that of a mosquito spray.

At the school gates, head teachers have been addressing the media, asking the public to come through for needy cases reporting to school without fees. It should be your local Knap representative asking your local education official to pin the list of Form Ones on government scholarship. But parents are afraid of being asked why they gave birth to children they can’t care for, never mind the government is also broke yet there’s no birth certificate listing them as a parent.

Briefcase entities

The country is still reeling from collective shock where a high-profile parent has lost his son from a domestic incident involving academic affairs. It’s a difficult time to be a parent of a school-going child in this era where tolerance is low and batteries are full.

The parents’ association has never spoken publicly on how they intend to help parents better understand their children’s needs. We last saw them ask the government to reintroduce corporal punishment in schools, and when asked the last time they caned their own kids at home, they said they couldn’t hear the question well.

Four weeks later, we’re still waiting for Knap to search the Education ministry’s main building for the giant wheel those bureaucrats were spinning as they allocated Form One slots to kids who wrote their national exams last month. The Form One placement procedure was not only devoid of a mathematical formula, it defied all the laws of Physics as well. We’ve had children who topped their classes being admitted to schools with names sounding like a falling jackfruit.

This country is awash with briefcase entities masquerading as professional outfits. If these matters are weighty enough for Knap to handle, at the very least they should organise an award scheme for parents who’ve been exceptional the past year. Like the Form One parent with the flashiest outfit, and the one who cleared school fees using a slasher.

Those napping officials are also silent about the high cost of uniforms parents are being forced to buy from school. We know fires have become a common feature in our schools but from the prices you’d think schools have upgraded their safety standards to stocking fireproof uniforms. Parents have no qualms topping up to prevent their kids’ uniform catching fire, but there’s need for us to see the space suits first and discuss whether they should have pockets fit to carry a tea kettle.