Painful consequences of SAPs lies

There are two big lies, among others, told to Africans in 1990s by agents of neoliberalism, the World Bank and IMF, as a way of getting them to embrace Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) .

The first was that accepting the neoliberal agenda of free markets, including currency devaluations and privatisation, would lead to massive inflow of foreign direct investment and technology, and export substitution was their only path to industrialisation. The second was, continent’s cancer of corruption and “bad governance” were due to the low wages paid to politicians and government bureaucrats. That raising the pay would rid the continent of bad, corrupt leaders.

Some of the best-paid civil servants— by the IMF—are in the Treasury and the central banks. They are tasked with designing, implementing, monitoring and reporting observed deviations from prescribed policies and government action.

In Kenya, the outcome of this deception was massive increase in salaries for politicians after the 2002 elections. The “Second Liberation” heroes shamelessly raised the salary for MPs ten-fold—from about Sh60,000 in 2001 to Sh600,000. To minimise competition and/or infighting, they more than tripled parliamentary seats and created new centres of high pay—constitutional offices, commissions, counties, county assemblies and the Senate.

Your MP, county assembly speaker or governor is probably paid just about the same amount as the US congressman or senator. They are, certainly, paid more than their peers in relatively more developed countries like India and China.

Some have defended this outsized pay by claiming that, cumulatively, parliamentary wages are but a tiny fraction of the public wage bill or national budget. While that may be true, the devastating consequences of this IMF/World Bank lie are apparent.

These monied political elites are obsessed with self-gratification rather than speaking truthfully, honestly and reliably on behalf of the electorate. They are all too eager to support the government in imposing new, high taxes, levies and fees on the poor, the “hustlers”.

Both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza governors are harassing small-scale traders with astronomical taxes to support their lavish lifestyles and building projects. With salaries similar to their European counterparts, our politicians have taken to sending their children overseas for education and opportunities even as they subvert, undermine and defund the public education system and healthcare.

No evidence

There is no evidence the unjustifiably high wages have improved the passion, depth and quality of debate in Parliament. Rather than play their oversight role as the public watchdog, senators and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have become cheerleaders of the State.

Before SAPs, Africans pursued African socialism that prioritised industrialisation, job creation and self-reliance. Kenyan pivoted away from that and moved towards the neoliberal agenda—implementing a large number of free market ideals, many of which then-President Daniel arap Moi deemed too drastic to accept. Yet the country remains poor, its people destitute.

We have gone the full cycle of large-scale de-industrialisation and destroyed virtually all our strategic sectors to the point of becoming permanently food-insecure. The Bretton Woods institutions’ promise of corruption-free and responsive governments and inflow of technology and development finance has not materialised.

Economists say Africa lost an entire decade due to SAPs. It took the collective effort of the UN to get the World Bank and IMF to end the destructive policies. Critics say SAPs’ true purpose was to facilitate the outflow of resources—from poor African countries to Western and European banks.

New taxes

Sadly, it is happening again. Following the implementation of new taxes, government revenue has hit new levels. Ironically, the government is still borrowing uncontrollably, internally and externally. One would expect it to provide more services given the enhanced resources but cabinet secretaries are increasing virtually all levies and fees by as much as 1,000 per cent! Furthermore, the State is likely to sell most of the remaining parastatals, hitherto considered “too strategic” to fully privatise. Just like in the 1990s, the country’s poor will be taxed so that Western, European and Chinese banks can be enriched.

It’s tempting to blame foreigners and greedy politicians for the current economic mess but the average Kenyan is equally culpable and complacent. He was misled into allowing politicians to pay themselves high wages that the country could not afford. President Uhuru Kenyatta borrowed no less than $7 billion dollars in Eurobond—much of which was spent on salaries and allowances.

I’m inclined to believe that his predecessor, Dr William Ruto, is also borrowing to pay political leaders’ salaries—because your tax revenue is not enough. It is insane.