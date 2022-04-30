Our politics should be like campaigns

Campaign anthems and throbbing music continue to ring through shopping centres and otherwise quiet residential areas. These events occasion much reflection on their vastly different character from general politics the moment the final votes are counted and the results announced.

Kenyans often joke about politicians disappearing after campaigns, only returning to seek re-election, while politicians argue that the time spent in the office is fully occupied by individual constituents’ matters and wider jurisdictional issues from the ward to the national level.

For their part, politicians continually lament that this preoccupation is the reason they do not have time for their constituents, or even for their own rest or good health.

Kenyans should not stop discussing relevant day-to-day issues after the elections. Office bearers must make significant time to speak to and hear directly from their voters during their terms.

It is high time public barazas were reorganised and restructured to ensure continuous engagement between officeholders and vulnerable members of society such as women, children and people living with disabilities. Working with smaller groups like cooperatives, chamas and neighbourhood associations can pave the way for deeper engagements. Further, office bearers must be adequately resourced for much-needed deeper connections and follow-up.

Silence and discontent

The joy of hanging around campaign roadshows is often palpable, characterised as it is by music, jokes and laughter. After elections, this usually turns into silence and discontent, often escalating to protests.

However, this does not have to be the case. Electorate briefing sessions can have similar positivity. They can offer a chance to follow up on manifesto and campaign promises, share successes and raise complaints. This way, discontented murmurs arising from being ignored would no longer take root and grow.

As things stand now, the quality of life for many slightly improves in the short term of the elections. This is specifically from giveaways like food, clothing and, most importantly, cash handouts.

While there are ethical problems around this form of public engagement, it is extremely jarring for the public to experience this direct way of having their real needs met, only to be immediately taken away once the campaigns are over despite the lingering need for relief or subsidies to meet daily needs.

All in all, proximity to and direct engagement with representatives, as well as sustainable state welfare programmes are essential for a functional democracy, not just during campaigns, but at all times.

Campaigns should therefore cease to be about aspiration and short-term benefits and begin to inform the kind of political engagement the Kenyan public needs going forward.