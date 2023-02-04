Our data is our life — please protect it

The phrase “information is power” has become a cliché in the digital age. The amount of personal data collected, stored and processed daily is staggering. Depending on its use, data can harm or help society.

The importance of data privacy is often overlooked by governments, businesses and individuals alike. It is especially true in developing countries, where personal data is commonly treated as a commodity to be bought and sold without regard for the rights and freedoms of those represented by it.

As in many developing countries, data privacy is a relatively new concept in Kenya. Despite some progress, much work remains to be done in protecting personal data.

In 2019, the Kenyan government enacted the Data Protection Act, which provides a framework for protecting personal data and sets out the rights and responsibilities of data controllers and the people represented by the data, also known as “data subjects”.

The Act also establishes the Office of the Data Commissioner, which is responsible for enforcing data privacy laws and investigating breaches.

Immaculate Kassait, the Data Commissioner, is going all out in creating awareness and engaging Kenyans on data privacy and protection. Educating people empowers them.

A good example of what can be achieved when data privacy is taken seriously is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union. GDPR protects data privacy by giving individuals the right to know what data is being collected about them, the right to control who has access to it, and the right to delete it.

Kenya has been slow to implement the Data Protection Act, and there are still significant gaps in data protection. Many businesses need to be fully aware of their obligations under the law, and enforcement has been weak, leading to ongoing violations of personal data rights.

How do personal data and personal rights relate? Privacy protects individual rights, such as freedom of expression, association and freedom from arbitrary state interference. The information we provide about ourselves reflects our lives, our beliefs and our actions.

Protect information

It is essential, therefore, that we protect our personal information from abuse and exploitation. Misuse of our data can result in serious harm, from identity theft to cyberstalking and online harassment.

At the continental level, there is a need for African countries to pay close attention to data privacy. As Africa’s technology sector grows rapidly, more personal data is generated, stored and processed. The protection of personal data is crucial to attracting foreign investment and promoting e-commerce since it enhances consumer trust in online transactions.

At the global level, adhering to data privacy regulations and standards, such as the GDPR and the African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection, aligns African countries with the global community, therefore opening doors for more business and economic development.