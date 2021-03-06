Online banking and e-commerce fraud soar during pandemic

cybercrime

Online banking and e-commerce fraud has increased during Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: File| Shutterstock

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

Responding to a shocked email from a friend, Nicole Perkin, aged 20, discovered photographs of herself online advertising sex work.

