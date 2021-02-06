Online abuse of black players prompts demands for crackdown

In a country which claims to be well-intentioned and fair-minded to all, the following figures are shocking: During the final six weeks of the last football season, more than 3,000 abusive messages were sent to Premier League players, 56 per cent of them racist.

Only last week, three Manchester United players were targeted, including a national celebrity, Marcus Rashford, who has been leading a campaign for free school meals for poor children.

An Irish teenager was due to be sentenced for sending racist abuse to former England player Ian Wright, and a man was arrested after a racist message was sent to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

The vast, poisonous majority escape, however, because of the anonymity that social media platforms provide for their vile abuse.

Rashford, aged just 22, was awarded the MBE by the Queen for his work fighting child food poverty.

He said, “I am a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No comment is going to make me feel any different.”

The England striker refused to give details of the abuse he received, saying, “I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read that stuff.”

Racist bullying

Professor David Olusoga, Nigerian-born but raised in England, said last week, “Racism in football found a new outlet in the world of social media. But if you look under that rock, it’s there all the time.”

Prof Olusoga knows whereof he speaks. He was at primary school in the northeast of England with a boy named Paul Gascoigne, who became a star footballer for England.

Gascoigne rescued the young Olusoga and his sister from racist bullying.

As more and more footballers report online attacks, pressure on the social media platforms is intensifying. The Premier League said the tech companies “need to do more” and called for “swifter removal of offensive messages and improved identification and banning of offenders.”

Platforms such as Twitter and Instagram routinely proclaim their commitment to removing racist content, but League officials condemned them for “using privacy, freedom of speech and the weight of traffic as reasons for not handing over information that would identify offenders”.

The government says it is planning legislation to make tech companies responsible for the safety of their users, with the threat of massive fines or criminal sanctions.

As far as the football world is concerned, this cannot come soon enough.

***

If your car hits a dog in the UK, the law requires that you report the accident to the police. But this does not apply to cats.

As a cat lover (William, long deceased in Singapore, Miss Angelina who deserted me to live wild in the forests of Scotland, and Oliver, my beloved Siamese) I think this is unfair.

So do 25,129 other people who signed a petition asking the government to grant cats the same status as dogs and other animals under the Road Traffic Act 1988.

As the petition said, “Cats are considered to be family members by many households and are more vulnerable to injury and death when involved in a collision.”

The hard-hearted government responded that it “has no current plans to amend the Road Traffic Act 1988.”

Sad, but it’s not over, we are sharpening our claws.

***

There has always been a mixture of love and hate in Great Britain, former ruler of a vast empire, towards America, once a (reluctant) part of that empire.

Britons still have their strong dislikes and a recent poll named Donald J. Trump as the worst thing to come out of the USA. Next worse was that country’s obsession with guns, followed by the Kardashians, then racial inequality.

But we love a lot about America, too, the top six positives being Netflix, Disney, Coca-Cola, Apple, KFC and Barrack Obama.

***

Jokes about…

Covid: It’s a blessing being at home with the wife every day for these past four weeks. We have caught up on everything I've done wrong in the last 15 years.

Sport: Ted was late for the football game, which had been arranged for 10.30 Sunday morning. He told his friend Bill, “I tossed a coin whether to go to church or to the football.”

Asked Bill, “So how come you took so long?”

“Well,” said Ted, “I had to toss it 17 times.”

Medicine: (a brief history starting from, “Doctor, I have an ear ache.”

2000 BC: Ear ache? Here, eat this root. 1000 BC: That root is heathen, pray to this idol. 50 AD: That idol is pagan, pray to the Almighty. 1800 AD: That prayer is superstition, drink this potion. 1940 AD: That potion is rubbish, take this pill. 1985: That pill is ineffective, take this antibiotic. 2021 AD: That antibiotic is artificial. Here, eat this root.

Gerryo69@hotmail.com