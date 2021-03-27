One year on … scams add to the agony of Covid-19 lockdown

Last Tuesday, this country marked one year of the coronavirus, that is, since the first pandemic lockdown.

At that point, there had been 364 deaths and people were largely optimistic that sensible precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing would see off the coronavirus.

Not so! We are now enduring our third national lockdown.

As I write, the death toll stands at 126,172 and it will be a few hundreds more by the time you read this. Europe is experiencing a new surge of Covid infections and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that they will inevitably “wash up on our shores,” too.

The extent of grief and anxiety caused by the deaths and suffering of loved ones is unprecedented since the Second World War, but pain is also being visited on helpless and innocent victims by evil people taking advantage of extraordinary circumstances.

For instance, there has been a massive increase in domestic abuse, men threatening or beating their wives or partners who cannot escape because of the lockdown.

Lockdowns

The charity Refuge said its helpline had recorded a 61 per cent increase in calls since the start of 2020. “Home is not a safe place” for many women and children, a spokesman said.

Another area of modern life where lockdowns have assisted ill-doers is online and telephone communications, where scams have escalated out of sight.

“Criminals are cruelly preying on ‘generation Covid,’” said Katy Worobec of UK Finance, which represents banks.

The range of scams is breathtaking. One of the latest is known as romance fraud – getting money out of someone by pretending to want a relationship.

The lovelorn victim is persuaded to send cash by money transfers or to give fraudsters gift cards and vouchers or presents such as phones and laptops. Some even provide access to their bank account or bank card.

According to UK Finance, there was a 20 per cent increase in bank transfer fraud linked to romance scams in 2020.

Other common frauds include people pretending to be from the Income Tax department or from your bank, seeking account details; claims that your computer has a virus — an attempt to install spyware; money mules, that is paying people to allow their bank accounts to be used to transfer money.

Sophisticated attacks

There is even an anti-scam scam whereby fraudsters claim to have anti-fraud technology for sale.

Ashley Hart, head of fraud at the Trustee Savings Bank, said, “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen an increase in sophisticated attacks on the public. Banks and other businesses need to step up their efforts to protect their customers and catch criminals.”

As for the public, the golden rule is, “If you’re suspicious, hang up or log off.”

* * *

Suggestions of racism in royal circles are “particularly concerning,” said Buckingham Palace officials last week, promising that they will be “taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The statement was issued in reaction to a television interview with the Duke of Sussex, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth, and his mixed-race, American wife, the former Meghan Markle.

Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark (their expected son’s) skin might be when he was born.”

Sources added that officials were reviewing diversity policies in all the royal households. The review will involve conversations with people from a wide range of backgrounds, including minority ethnic groups.

* * *

Burglars, robbers and thieves with a history of re-offending are to be tagged with GPS trackers when they are released from jail.

The scheme will permit police to cross-reference the GPS data with reports of new robberies, thefts and burglaries to see if offenders were in the area at the time.

The trackers will monitor the criminals 24 hours a day for up to a year in a pilot project, which the Ministry of Justice described as “a world first.”

According to the ministry, more than half of those convicted of burglary or theft offend again within a year.

* * *

It was mealtime on a British Airways flight. “Would you like dinner?” the flight attendant asked a passenger. “What are my choices?” he asked. “Yes or no,” she replied.

* * *

A friend asked a taxi driver, “Why is one side of your cab painted red and the other black?” Reply: “When I get into an accident, the witnesses contradict each other and the police believe me.”

* * *

An aerial photographer was booked on an hour-long flight and jumped aboard a plane waiting at a small airport with its engines running. He told the pilot to fly low so he could get some good shots.

“Why do you want to take photos?” asked the pilot. “Because that’s my job, I’m a photographer.”

“Oh,” said the pilot, “so you are not the flight instructor?”