On justice, State’s mediocrity and hypocrisy will continue to trip us

When the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) succeeded Nyayo in 2002, one of its governance transformations entailed a “radical surgery” to overhaul of the judiciary. The process was led by the Integrity and Anti-corruption Committee in the Judiciary, chaired by Justice Aaron Ringera.

The committee’s findings, though unsurprising to most Kenyans, were nonetheless extremely scandalous. The judiciary had become a putrid den of ravenous predators. Its pedantic judgments, rendered in the most pretentious prose, merely seasoned fetid corruption.

The orgy of injustice perpetrated through the solemn institutions of the judiciary had brought the nation to its knees.

As a newly minted advocate, I observed how corruption of the Bench had been normalised by some members of the Bar. Novel taboos had been instituted. Protesting a judicial officer’s bias or misdirection was not tolerated, and many were the times I was admonished for “antagonising the Bench”.

On the other hand, advocates who called at judges’ chambers bearing gifts found that their matters tended to proceed expeditiously to favourable resolution. Bribery and extortion were blatant. Quite frequently, judicial officers had pecuniary interests in the outcome of actions before them, giving them strong incentive to award stupendous sums of money. A good number behaved like partners in certain law firms.

Presiding judge

One morning, a senior colleague gave me a ride to the law courts. On the back seat of his car were a couple of garment bags, boldly advertising an expensive designer brand. I asked my senior if he was travelling, and he replied that he had procured suits for the presiding judge. Later on, I duly noted that the judge in chambers wore a new jacket, with the sleeve label still intact, tormenting his benefactor’s adversaries.

Other judges accepted inducements in diverse forms, including plots of land, vehicles, cash, jewellery, watches, and in unique cases, sackfuls of millet and charcoal. Such flagrant self-dealing was a fringe benefit for judicial officers deemed loyal to the Nyayo system and its functionaries, especially in terms of aiding and abetting the repression of dissidents and members of the opposition. At all times, therefore, these judges were captive, and their ability to render justice were extinct.

Before these courts, no one in their right mind could reasonably expect a fair decision legitimately arrived at. The notion of the judiciary as the independent, impartial temple of justice was absurd, if not meaningless.

The radical surgery therefore went a long way to purge the worst elements of this rotten state of affairs, and was a prelude to Chapter 10 of the 2010 Constitution, which offers Kenya a decent chance at achieving justice and the rule of law.

We are now in the third decade of efforts to restore a modicum of credibility to our judiciary. The ability to create jurisprudence through intellectually sound and authoritative articulation of the law is slowly taking root.

The government recently abandoned participation in a case before the International Court of Justice, citing procedural and substantive unfairness. A lengthy and bitter lamentation of our country’s travails sets out a dozen reasons for quitting. Foremost is the composition of the bench hearing the matter, which is presided over by an active representative of our adversary.

Kenya also criticised the principle being advanced before the court as prejudicial to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Additionally, Kenya alludes powerful third party mastermind corruptly pulling strings behind the scenes.

Energetic vindictiveness

So low are our government’s expectations of the International Court of Justice that it considers walking away prudent, as opposed to enduring a rigged process.

Back home, the government’s dismal attitude to the judiciary, court orders and the idea of accountability before the rule of law is well documented. It may fairly be described as casual, contemptuous and vicious impunity. The Executive’s keen appetite for unconstitutional policies is only matched by its unbridled ardour in disobeying court orders and energetic vindictiveness in “revisiting” the Judiciary.

The plaintive protest at the ICJ emanates from the same government that is hell-bent on converting the judiciary into a department of the executive.

Our Executive’s direct and indirect policies have deprived countless Kenyans of all hope of justice, the rule of law or fair hearing. Yet the same Executive does not hesitate to righteously declaim its dejection at perceived bias and unfairness when it faces a party more unscrupulous than itself.

The violent discordance of these postures indicate a state without a coherent idea of justice, impartiality and the rule of law. The government displays both a disconcerting fluency in double standards, and a hypocrisy so audacious it is stupefying.

The Somalia vs Kenya (Maritime Delimitation Case) offers a teachable moment that our government must make the best use of. Independent and fair courts matter, for the government as well as for citizens.

The government’s commitment to justice must go beyond cynical rhetoric, tactical histrionics and gamesmanship and permeate our entire state’s institutional infrastructure. Otherwise, our mediocrity will continue to trip us whenever the stakes are high.