On justice, State’s mediocrity and hypocrisy will continue to trip us

Gavel

The orgy of injustice perpetrated through the solemn institutions of the judiciary had brought the nation to its knees.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

When the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) succeeded Nyayo in 2002, one of its governance transformations entailed a “radical surgery” to overhaul of the judiciary. The process was led by the Integrity and Anti-corruption Committee in the Judiciary, chaired by Justice Aaron Ringera.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.