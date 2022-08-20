On development, Uhuru delivered, but on politics, he was at sea

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, you won't evoke celebrations as you go into your retirement.

The goodbyes will be muted. Nor will there be much heroic welcoming home for you.

Which is sad. Your 10-year tenure recorded great achievements in development. Indeed more than any other Kenyan president has achieved.

The investments in roads, water projects, electricity connections and modernisation of our ports have never been seen before.

True, your signature projects like SGR and the Nairobi Expressway were criticised as overpriced.

Yet, though you left the country saddled in debt, the infrastructure you built will be hailed for years to come.

Politically, the story is different. Strangely, you've never looked like quite invested in power. Why did you seek it?

This column not too long ago posed the same question. During your first term, massive looting took place.

You didn't lift a finger because you didn't want to do anything to jeopardise a second term.

You even surrendered control of parliamentary leadership to the other faction in the Jubilee coalition.

I used to wonder if you had any input in the vetting of judges and other state officers.

Things came unstuck at the beginning of the second term. The Supreme Court annulled the election. A re-run was done.

Later your dearest political project, the BBI, was thrown out by the courts.

At the end of the term, your attempts to stop the Wheelbarrow politics from prevailing in this country flopped too.

Everybody who knows you agrees you are a good-natured, easy-going human being. You demystified the presidency.

Governing style

Still, your style of governing always confused me. The detachment and casual indifference you displayed even on very grave matters was puzzling.

Remember you once chided President Mwai Kibaki for being "hands off, eyes off, ears off?" You weren't any different as president.

In the main, you were just content to remain holed up in State House while showing no motivation to go out and rally citizens for causes you deemed dear.

That's how the Handshake failed to gain traction in Mt Kenya. Because you never really put much effort into campaigning for it at the grassroots.

Your Jubilee party then disintegrated and the majority took off to UDA.

When the handful of Jubilee MPs who remained but have now been voted out claim they were done in by rigging, it beggars belief.

Wasn't Jubilee the ruling party holding the levers of power, including presumably the control of the National Intelligence Service?

Raila campaigns

Dare I say also that you, Mr President, failed Raila Odinga?

When you picked him as your preferred successor, you promised you would campaign for him wholeheartedly, in every village and street. Like with the energy you put in your 2013 and 2017 campaigns.

Unfortunately it was only in the waning days towards this latest election when you roused yourself from seclusion.

You did a few tours which you did not even want to portray as campaign swings.

You were commissioning development projects, you said. It was evident your heart was not in campaigning. Even the scattered crowds you attracted could tell.

I once asked one of your state officials why you preferred to be so hidebound.

His reply? You couldn't dare leave your desk because money for projects would be stolen by crooked implementers. Really?

Wasn't there anybody you could trust to delegate to?

This bears repeating: A president is not elected to be a mere technocrat. He's a politician. A leader. He must never lose touch with the people.

He must constantly keep communicating his policies to them and showing them the way forward.

His job is not to remain forever locked up in his office pushing paper and giving directives.

As far as citizens appreciate the development happening around them, they want to see and hear their president often. That's the nature of statecraft.

Sadly, you became a victim of monumental hypocrisy from your Mountain backyard.

They accused you of destroying the economy and their livelihoods. Didn't the same folks re-elect you in 2017 (twice) with a record majority as in 2013?

How come they only realised the economy was doing poorly after March 2018?

Whichever way hypocrisy camouflages itself, it's always driven by dishonesty and bad intentions. Hopefully in some wonderful future day to come, bigotry and prejudice will be banished from our land.

However, there's one more thing, Mr President. You have left your community completely divided. It's in a deep hole like they've never been in since the 1950s State of Emergency.

Nobody thought they would ever again be so polarised. It was shocking to watch the frenzied support you once commanded in your stronghold collapse pathetically in your second term.

(For a comparison, check video clips of the delirious crowds at your Kasarani swearing-in both in 2013 and 2017).

That's a huge minus in your leadership, not a plus. I fear this rift will take many, many years to heal. All because of you.

The cat that said it was a rained-on lion has turned out to be a mere cat. Goodbye, Mr Cat.

* * * * * * *

I came across a touching online lament by Gor Semelang'o — a former chairman of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund — over the outcome of the just-concluded election.

I felt his pain. He was narrating the situation of Nigeria's Igbo people after they lost a bloody civil war in 1970.

The feeling of loss was all-consuming, crushing. Yet I don't want to quite agree with Semelang'o. That was a war, not a simple election.

And the Igbo have a saying: “No condition is permanent.” In the darkest recesses of despair, there must be room for hope.

Barack Obama, who Semelang'o refers to, triumphed because he kept hope alive. Yes, in the end, honesty, fairness and truth will prevail. And our shared humanity will shine through.