Of Kibaki, Moi and why time is Ruto’s best friend that no deep state can stop

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto with former President Mwai Kibaki when they called on him at his Nyari office, Nairobi on October 18, 2014.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • There is an uncanny similarity in the career trajectories of the Big Three identified last week: Daniel Moi, Mwai Kibaki and William Ruto.
  • At the decisive point, Moi proved precocious, rising to the vice-presidency at 43, while Ruto and Kibaki were 47.

Last week I used historical data to formulate a proposition that may be helpful in evaluating the prospects of various aspirants in the second Kenyatta Succession.

