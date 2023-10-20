Of charlatans and ministry of truth

Given the magnitude of raw power invested in it, the modern state everywhere seems to stand on extremely shaky ground even in matters where its formal position is constitutionally prescribed as the last word on any matter.

Public policy analysts are wont to lament about the golden era when standards set by government institutions epitomised excellence, credibility and certainty.

If anything was accepted for government use, and if any person was retained in the government employ, it was taken as read that they have met rigorous standards and could be trusted to do the job consistently.

Effective government depends on the capacity of public institutions, in their collectivity, to be the single source of truth within a polity.

As Hobbes argued, it is necessary for government to demonstrate at all times that submission to state authority guarantees security of a superior order to any that could be managed under conditions of natural liberty, which has been described as a state of war of all against all.

For the state to do this, a political community, by covenant (“we the people.....give ourselves this constitution”) invests it with immense power in order to serve with credibility as the custodian of conclusive facts, and the guarantor of stable expectations.

Security extends beyond the the person and their property, to all other interests of any value whatsoever to any person. This is because any interest that remains unsettled for any duration invites rival claims whose contestation inevitably ignites conflict and instability, and can undermine the integrity and viability of institutions, including the state.

The state is expected to have unquestionable capacity to make assertions conclusively and with a finality, enabling everyone to proceed with a secure understanding of the state of the world.

The final, conclusive and incontrovertible position asserted under the aegis of state authority is invariably advertised by means of instruments known as certificates. In principle, all certificates are guaranteed by the state.

Queries, doubts, disputes and errors are determined by recourse to verification of records maintained by relevant registries. The word ‘certificate' shares an etymological root in the old Latin word certus meaning ‘sure’ or ‘settled’, with certainty and certitude.

A vital function of the state is the ministry of truth on behalf of the political community. The function is exercised directly through direct provision by way of government ministries, departments and agencies, and also by coordinating and regulating various other organisations.

All questions touching on property, title, ownership and possession of things, as well as the existence identity, credentials, eligibility, qualification and authority of various persons, are submitted to registries, tribunals, accreditation and judicial institutions for verification, adjudication and certification.

Every organisation, from hospitals to universities keeps a register whose entries by law constitute the official record representing the absolute truth.

Without credible registries, or effective capacity to pronounce the truth, the state devolves to a treacherous ontological twilight and convulses down a dystopian epistemological abyss, where truth is perpetually provisional, representing only the last claimant's interest.

We have seen things in this country. Swaggering impostors have trod brazenly where angels fear to tread.

From extremely dubious ‘Armenian' brothers who became high-flying assistant commissioners of police, to home-grown charlatans who led delicate security operations, we are not short of instances when the truth remained at large in existentially perilous moments.

A politician once took the outrageous exploits of land grabbers to new heights of effrontery by leasing stolen land to the Judiciary, with the result that the state's action to recover the property was literally instituted on a premises registered in the defendant's name.

Living persons have been certified deceased, and credentials long dead ones remain in active use by enterprising relatives. Child traffickers are reputed to substitute dead newborns for those stolen as their mothers lay sedated.

I once appeared before a magistrate who tore off the transcript of proceedings and replaced it with a more creative account of what had transpired. Two decades later, I still relish the awkwardness of the moment when the photocopy of the destroyed record was presented to her.

People have certificates of high qualifications from universities they never attended. One even held a degree awarded before the institution started the programme. The Law Society of Kenya has been exposed to be incompetent in keeping a registry or certifying the standing of its members.

Our capacity to certify and verify has collapsed. The only certificate that seems to work is confidence.

An absolute charlatan only has to look the part, present themselves with swashbuckling confidence and pose the devastating of rhetorical question: “do you know who I am?” to gain admittance and standing.

‘Conman’ originated from confidence trickster. As certificates go, perhaps it is time to realise that confidence is the most dubious of them all.

Failure, neglect or inability by any organisation to certify facts under its jurisdiction undermines the state's ministry of truth, rendering its vital institution dangerously hollow and pushing us to the precipice of chaos.

- Mr Ngéno is an advocate of the High Court