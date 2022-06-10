Ode to Karua’s sense of style, sartorial finesse

I interrupt normal programming today to talk about Azimio la Umoja running-mate Martha Karua’s wardrobe and style. Read that again.

I’m dedicating an entire Saturday column to Martha Karua’s sense of style and what it means to me and Kenyan women because only I can do it.

This, coming from another columnist – say a male columnist – would be termed sexist and possibly misogynistic, depending on whom you ask.

Before I dig in, let me issue a disclaimer. This piece has nothing to do with the current mitumba (second-hand clothes) debate, nor is this commentary on the Made in Kenya campaign. I will leave that debate to the economists and political types. I am well aware that a woman’s wardrobe and hair are political, but trust me, this article is an innocent, well-meaning ode to Karua’s style.

Let me begin by stating that I grew up in the era of the masculinisation of Martha Karua. The era when Karua, once described as the “only man standing in PNU’s side of the Grand Coalition”, was deemed too aggressive to be feminine.

When she was presented as a caricature of the angry, tough woman in politics. Until we grew up and some of us met her in the course of our journalism careers and realised that we had all read Karua wrong. Martha Karua is as feminine and elegant as they come.

Graceful and harmonious

Over the years, Karua’s style has evolved from relaxed hair and power suits to a new level of sartorial elegance characterised by stylish natural hair sisterlocks and tastefully designed, superbly tailored African attire paired with fine quality jewelry – with the pearl emerging as the favourite. It is not your typical kitenge dress hastily thrown together.

You can tell it is a well-thought-out, graceful and harmonious fashion exercise tailor-made (pun-intended) to fit Karua’s age, lifestyle and personal style. Karua’s fashion sense is an appreciation of quality African fabric – the Wax Hollandais, the Super Wax and the Wax.

A practical yet sophisticated fashion sense designed for comfort and elegance.

Beyond that, Karua’s pivot to the African attire signals a much deeper message to Kenyan women in a culture where African hair and African attire have been demonised as unprofessional and cheap.

Her authentic style reassures Kenyan women that African hair is indeed beautiful and designed to be shown off in its kinky, curly natural state. Her sense of dress deconstructs what it means to be formally or officially dressed and gives Kenyan women the licence to express themselves through fashion.

My special Karua moment – the exact moment I decided I must write about her style – was during the manifesto launch on Monday, when she showed up in her simple ‘Azimio blue’ kitenge dress and a set of glorious pearls.

It was at that moment the significance of her fashion sense and what it represents dawned on me. That, and the fact that pearls are widely known to signify wisdom and experience.



