Ode to great leaders who transformed society

Leaders ought to have some other people who inspire them for the better. Those that do not have historical persons who inspire them have various problems. First, they must be so full of themselves they don't see that they can learn anything from any other person. Such leaders are what the Bible and one famous musician describe as “stiff-necked fools, who deny me for simplicity”.

The Bible states in Proverbs 29: 1: “Whoever remains stiff necked after many rebukes will suddenly be destroyed without remedy”. Life is continous learning, hence good leaders ought to humble themselves and get the right lessons from others. Second, and more importantly, there is no better teacher of the future than history.

Politics being really about moulding society into some good future, history tends to be a good guide. Really, the life we are living now is nothing new. There were leaders before us, confronting almost similar sets of problems and there will be other leaders after us. Nothing new really happens in this world. I am a Governor today, but there were governors before I came into office, and others will follow. They did grapple with almost similar problems, including how to manage their assemblies, for example, or tackle the health sector.

The same applies to other leadership positions — the world has had many Presidents or MPs or MCAs and they all faced various challenges. The current generation of leaders’ singular duty is to “contribute”, not render completely novel “newfangled inventions”, as none exist. Leaders need to read history and get correct lessons. They only need to understand their role in history but also be humble enough to appreciate that the world does not start or end with themselves. Appreciating other leaders is part of that endeavour.

Yours truly is really inspired by Deng Xiaoping of China, once described by Mao Zedong as a needle inside a bowel of cotton. China has over millennia been a powerful nation. However, it declined in the last century. But its transformation into a strong and prosperous society will remain the most impactful societal revolution of this and next generations. Why? Because China has one of the largest populations, hence its transformation affects every part of the world and its rapid success offers possible lessons for Africa’s progress.

The rise of communism in 1949 accelerated China’s decline because of central planning and inefficiencies inherent in economies that are centred around state power. Deng was a top communist official, hence part of the group that caused China’s decline in the 1960s. But he had the foresight to learn the country’s wrong pivot, and to turn it around once he took the reins of power in the 1980s. And he did it so cleverly so as not to upset the overarching communist system. To date, China remains a communist country officially, though practically capitalistic. To navigate such a subtle turnaround, he used very cryptic language to convince the people and the incumbent communist party and eventually succeeded.

Pragmatism

Deng had millions of Chinese lifted out of poverty within a generation. That's real leadership. And he left power as deftly as he came in. And without any hubris. One can read Deng Xiaoping and Transformation of China by Ezra F. Vogel to understand him more, particularly for lessons on pragmatism in leadership.

Many accuse him of human rights violations in the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre but as the Bible states in Romans 3 :23, for everyone has sinned, but God freely makes us right in his sight.

Once described by Winston Churchill as a modest man with much to be modest about, former UK Prime Minister Clement Atlee’s (1945 to 1951) place in the history of society social and economic transformation is well secured. He defeated war hero Churchill in the 1945 UK elections. And within the next six years, he proved that a politician does not have to be charismatic and loud to be effective. He inherited an economy ravaged by a world war and runaway unemployment. And he was a boring leader who spoke last at any meeting and who could not make rousing speeches. He created a welfare state that protected the poor, particularly on matters health. His economic vision of UK remains largely unchanged to date. John Bew’s Clement Atlee: The Man who made Modern Britain is a good read about the man and his mission. His penchant for saying very little but accomplishing a lot should inspire those that might want leadership but hesitate for lack of the gift of the gab.

But his foreign policy remains controversial. Peace lovers will be appalled by his successful building of UK’s atomic bomb.

Franklin Roosevelt (1933-1945) should inspire those that have physical disabilities and feel leadership is not for them. He inherited a collapsed US economy after the great depression of 1929. His policies pulled the country out of depression and made it powerful enough to win World War II. He thus became the longest-serving US president. Importantly for world peace, he engineered the establishment of United Nations.

His personal life was not perfect but nonetheless his wife persevered and later on celebrated his great achievements.

Africa’s transformation remains work in progress. One would have been minded to state Paul Kagame of Rwanda. However, one hesitates after reading Do Not Disturb: The Story of an African Regime Gone Rogue By Michela Wrong.

Once the story of Mwai Kibaki is fully told, it will be a very inspiring one.

But Black Nationalism leader Marcus Garvey must make this list of inspiring persons. He was a Christian preacher from West Indies and his message of was very inspiring for African leaders. We thus close this article with his words to Black African leaders and people: “You have become complacent, sitting down and allowing other nations to run away with everything, you have become a bunch of consumers, you are creators, Rise up mighty people and accomplish what you will, without confidence you are twice defeated, in the race of life".