Nzamba Kitonga, lion of the law

Anno Domini 2020 has been annus horribilis. It’s literally the year from hell. I can’t wait to ring it out and say sayonara. 2020 is akin to a bad visitation by the evil demons from the most wicked afterlife. I still can’t wrap my head around the sudden and tragic loss of Senior Counsel Nzamba Kitonga, the father of the 2010 Constitution.

It is surreal the last time I saw this lion of the law was at a funeral last year of Michael, my younger brother, who passed from pancreatic cancer. His words to the family and the mourners was vintage Jomba, a colloquialism for “uncle,” as we called him. He embraced us and implored us to keep the faith.

Mr Kitonga stood out for his dedication to public service. He lived an exemplary life among generally stingy elite — truly a cut above the rest. You would never know Mr Kitonga was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He was the son of the late Chief James Kitonga, the flamboyant, influential, and larger-than-life Kitui East [Mutito] MP.

Even so, Mr Kitonga carried himself with a rare humility. He came from a large family of accomplished individuals, but sought to lift others up, especially those that society had marginalised. He was witty, quick to smile, and could skewer you with wry humour. He was an intellectual par excellence. He could argue with anyone over a drink past midnight.

Early conviction

Mr Kitonga’s accomplishments in the law are legion. What’s not appreciated is his early conviction that you never forget the places you came from. Mr Kitonga graduated from law school in the 1970s – a time when establishing law firms in Nairobi was the in-thing. However, Mr Kitonga left the bright city lights of Nairobi to hang up his law shingle in the small but growing Kitui town. A visitor from Mars could’ve been forgiven for conflating Kitui town with a large village.

There, he joined a smattering group of lawyers offering legal services to the hoi polloi. It wasn’t a lucrative business, but it paid the bills. He knew every blade of grass in town and the people loved him.

More importantly, he was near his ancestral abode of Mutito, some 65 miles from Kitui town. He would go home most weekends, a practice he kept up even after moving his residence and practice to Nairobi. But it was in Kitui where I first saw him perform the “magic” of the law.

Occasionally, I would carry his bags and accompany him to the law courts. I witnessed him representing pro bono – without charge – a number of destitute compatriots. On one occasion, he drove to pick up a client who was so poor he didn’t have shoes on his feet. After the court appearance, I accompanied him to drop off the client. He inspired me to go to law school.

He was an incredible role model, as lawyers have attested since his passing. It didn’t take him long to establish himself once he moved to Nairobi. In short order, he rose to the pinnacle of the legal profession. He was elected Chair of the Law Society of Kenya, President of the East Africa Society, and later a Judge at the Comesa Court of Justice.

However, these were just titles. It’s in what he did in those positions that will live forever. I was privileged as his former understudy to compete with him for the position of Chief Justice of Kenya in 2016. We both lost to CJ David Maraga but lived to laugh about it over a single malt.

Mr Kitonga was a towering figure of many accolades. He was iconic. In my books, his stewardship of the Committee of Experts that drafted the 2010 Constitution stands out. Nothing is more fundamental than leading your country to re-imagine – and remake – itself.

‘Outstanding hero’

After Mr Kitonga passed, ODM leader Raila Odinga told me the lawyer was one of the “greatest patriots” Kenya has ever produced. He called him an “outstanding hero” and a “champion of the people.” I couldn’t agree more. It’s ironic that the BBI proposals – most of which he endorsed – were unveiled at Bomas a few days after his death. Bomas was, after all, the same place he unveiled the 2010 Constitution.

Mr Kitonga was part of my larger maternal clan. I have lost not only a member of my extended family, but a person who planted in me the love of the law. He was there without fail for the family every time tragedy struck. He was never too busy to show up. In my mind, the country should discuss the BBI proposals in that spirit.

We can honour his legacy by strengthening – not weakening – the national charter that he gave us. We can imbue that charter with humility, decency, and humanity. Let’s make Mr Kitonga proud by infusing his love of country in any changes we make.

