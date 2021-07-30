Nyaboke’s case brought out the worst of system

Ms Priscilla Nyanchera with her daughter Diana Nyaboke

Ms Priscilla Nyanchera with her daughter Diana Nyaboke at Bungoma DEB Primary on July 28, 2021 where the girl, who scored 402 marks in KCPE, had gone to repeat Class Eight after failing to raise fees to join Form One. Governor Wangamati has apologised over her omission from the county scholarship programme.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • In a country where we pay so much tax to cater for such cases, why does Nyaboke and her mother have to beg and grovel for school fees on national television? 
  • In a constituency with a member of Parliament and a ward with an MCA, why do they have to break Nyaboke’s spirit at such a tender age?

Dinah Nyaboke Rioba did whatever it took to achieve an exemplary performance in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams. The former pupil of Bungoma D.E.B School scored an impressive 401 marks out of a possible 500 marks, securing herself a spot at her dream school, Moi Girls High School, Eldoret.

