Nyaboke’s case brought out the worst of system

Dinah Nyaboke Rioba did whatever it took to achieve an exemplary performance in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams. The former pupil of Bungoma D.E.B School scored an impressive 401 marks out of a possible 500 marks, securing herself a spot at her dream school, Moi Girls High School, Eldoret.

Her mother, Ms Priscilla Nyanchira, a mama mboga (grocer) – elated at her daughter’s performance – took over and did her part as any responsible mother would. She applied for a scholarship from the Bungoma County government on time and on May 1, received a message instructing her to submit Nyaboke’s admission letter to the county. She was then informed that Nyaboke had received a scholarship.

Mama Nyaboke scrapped whatever little coins she had and purchased all the items Nyaboke required to join Form One, secure in the knowledge and confidence that the county government would take care of the school fees amounting to Sh 53,554.

Come Monday this week, imagine the utter shock and disappointment when, during the launch of the county scholarships, Nyaboke and her mother discovered that her name had been struck off the list of scholarship recipients.

A dejected Ms Nyanchira had no choice but to negotiate with her daughter Nyaboke to repeat Class Eight at her former school because she could not afford the school fees. It is at this point that journalists from Nation. Africa caught up with the mother-daughter duo who told their painful story in what is now a viral, tear-jerking and anger-inducing video.

Gifted and needy children

I have only one question for the Bungoma County government; If top student Dinah Nyaboke, daughter of a mama mboga who scored 401 marks does not qualify for a scholarship, then who does?

In a country where we pay so much tax to cater for such cases, why does Nyaboke and her mother have to beg and grovel for school fees on national television?

In a county that has a governor and more than enough resources to pay for Nyaboke’s education up to Ph.D level, why do we have to strip mother and daughter of their dignity? In a constituency with a member of Parliament and a ward with an MCA, why do they have to break Nyaboke’s spirit at such a tender age?

The impact of the pandemic on the economy and the school calendar has made it difficult for millions of Kenyan parents, especially those with children in high school, to put their children through school.

It is especially a painful to see gifted and needy children like Nyaboke miss out on school and some entirely drop out because the county and national governments let them down. If we do not take care of Nyaboke and the millions of bright and needy children like her, who will?

Meanwhile, I must commend Nyaboke for her courage, hard work and resilience. I hope we give her the support she needs to achieve her dream of becoming a lawyer. We might just be looking at another female chief justice.