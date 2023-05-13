Not an IT guru? You can still take tech work

Working in information technology — or in IT — can mean tackling computer-related tasks on computer software, hardware, data storage and management, and technical support.

You may work to install, maintain, and fix computer issues or create new programmes or applications to meet an organisation's needs.

IT professionals also ensure a company's data is safe and secure, identifying potential threats, troubleshooting, and recommending appropriate software. Some IT employees monitor daily technical operations within an organisation, while others may work in computer science research. Suffice it to say, the IT field is broad and deep.

There is one question that many people repeatedly ask. They want to know whether they can get a job in a predominantly IT company if they are not hard-nosed techies. They are curious as to whether they can work on IT projects without a deep understanding of information technology. They also wonder if they will appear like imposters who will soon be smoked out and dismissed.

There is a lot one can contribute to an IT project, even if their IT skills are limited or nearly nonexistent.

The technical knowledge required in IT depends on the specific role and responsibilities of the job. While some positions may require only a basic understanding of IT, others may require a significant amount of technical expertise and experience.

Although being proficient in IT can be helpful, many roles within the IT industry do not require a high level of technical expertise. For example, there are positions in project management, marketing, sales and human resources that are specifically geared toward the IT industry but do not call for technical skills.

Nevertheless, a deep understanding of IT is typically required for roles that involve software development, network engineering, cybersecurity, or other technical areas. These roles usually require specialised education or certifications, as well as ongoing training and professional development.

Your role

To support an IT programme, it is desirable to have a good grounding in the fundamentals of IT and the specific technologies and tools used within the programme. The level of IT knowledge required will depend on the specific requirements of the programme and the role you are playing in supporting it.

One should also have a basic understanding of computer hardware and software, networking concepts and cybersecurity principles. This will enable one to communicate effectively with the technical team and troubleshoot issues.

In addition to the technical aspects, it is also essential to have good project management skills and an understanding of the business goals of the IT programme. This will allow you to coordinate efforts across different teams, manage timelines and budgets, and ensure that the program is aligned with the organisation's overall objectives.