No-drama BBI hearing good for apex court

The three-day hearing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) case at the Supreme Court last week was a rather low-key affair, bereft of the entertaining court-room drama and the enthusiastic following on TV and social media platforms witnessed during the sessions in the lower courts.

It would appear after the judgments at the High Court and the Court of Appeal last year blocking a constitutional referendum, Kenyans have moved on.

I guess some of the lawyers had begun to sound like a broken record, religiously quoting a certain Israeli legal deity and citing judgments from a chaotic political era in India.

Coming against the backdrop of presidential campaign launches and enhanced mobilisation for voter enrolment this month, the Supreme Court hearing was naturally bound to attract less public attention.

Yes, Kenyans love their politics and politicians that much! There was some genuine public interest litigation in the BBI case, of course. But the overriding interest was that of the political elite out to checkmate each other in the presidential succession.

I don’t believe that Deputy President William Ruto, most likely the chief patron of the legal challenge against BBI behind the scenes, will care much about the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict.

Dr Ruto was mainly in the game to stop the holding of the constitutional referendum before the 2022 elections and deny the Handshake brothers – President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga – a key tool in their succession toolbox.

High Court and Court of Appeal judges have handed him his wish already. Even if the Supreme Court reverses the decisions of the lower courts, it is already too late to hold a referendum before the next elections anyway.

Last year’s court losses definitely upset the Handshake brothers’ best-laid succession plan.

But they have come to terms with the fact that they have to do it the hard way, with or without BBI.

The Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to make it easier for them to build a broad pre-election coalition, is the latest of their post-BBI recovery plans.

For the Supreme Court judges, the relatively low public attention and reduced political pressure in the BBI case could be a blessing in disguise.

As they retreat to write their judgments, they have the right environment to make decisions without having to worry about disappointing any of the political litigants.

******

It would be irresponsible of me to end this column without reminding my dear readers that the much-joked-about political earthquake is happening today.

Now, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi launching his presidential bid today might not be the most consequential event on this year’s election calendar. He has been on the losing side since the end of the Independence party Kanu’s rule in 2002 and tends to run into a dilemma every other time. But his moves are still worth watching.

Will he make the right call, finally?